Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California

Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.
‘Next-Generation’ Pudding Comes to Venice
April 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Pudu Pudu opens on Abbot Kinney By Kerry Slater A dessert shop specializing “next-generation” pudding has come to Venice Pudu...
Venice Beach Handball Courts Set to be Cleared Out
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Due to an encampment at the courts LA City has posted its intent to clear out the area on April...
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich
April 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City By Kerry Slater While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop
April 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space By Toi Creel A Texas-based cafe that makes an...
Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fresh coat of paint ahead of Pride Month By Timothy Michael The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower gets a fresh...
Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee’s Annual Commemoration
April 6, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Annual event to be held virtually Thursday April 15 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee Standing at...
Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk * Davy Jones Liquor...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
New Interactive Map Sheds Light on Venice’s Tsunami Vulnerability
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
California Geological Survey’s interactive Tsunami Hazard Area Early Monday morning a 4.0 earthquake occurred near LAX, rattling the Westside. After...
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom
April 5, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades
April 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach, Fisherman’s Village parking lots? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember...
Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito
April 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
Workers Walkout on American Beauty Restaurant
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Front of House workers are calling on American Beauty restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video brought...
‘Interlocking’ Buildings Development Underway
April 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
