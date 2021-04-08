Due to an encampment at the courts LA City has posted its intent to clear out the area on April 15th, learn more in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Venice Beach Handball Courts Set to be Cleared Out
‘Next-Generation’ Pudding Comes to Venice
April 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Pudu Pudu opens on Abbot Kinney By Kerry Slater A dessert shop specializing “next-generation” pudding has come to Venice Pudu...
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich
April 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City By Kerry Slater While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop
April 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space By Toi Creel A Texas-based cafe that makes an...
Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower Gets Facelift
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fresh coat of paint ahead of Pride Month By Timothy Michael The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard tower gets a fresh...
Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee’s Annual Commemoration
April 6, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Annual event to be held virtually Thursday April 15 Submitted by the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument Committee Standing at...
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Davy Jones Liquor Locker Closes Down: YO! Venice Show – April, 5, 2021
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested with Concealed Pistol Near Boardwalk * Davy Jones Liquor...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
New Interactive Map Sheds Light on Venice’s Tsunami Vulnerability
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
California Geological Survey’s interactive Tsunami Hazard Area Early Monday morning a 4.0 earthquake occurred near LAX, rattling the Westside. After...
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom
April 5, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades
April 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach, Fisherman’s Village parking lots? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito
April 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
