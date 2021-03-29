March 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A rendering of a townhome development underway in Del Rey. Photo: City of LA.

Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey

Development taking shape near Ballona Creek

By Chad Winthrop

Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land that used to contain a 1920s house and mid-century duplex.

The development, located at 4910-4918 Centinela Avenue, consists of replacing a 1920s single-family home and 1950s duplex with eight townhomes. Each of those homes will have three bedrooms, a rooftop deck and a two-car garage.

“brand new, modern Townhouse in Los Angeles, CA, [include] 8 delightful units. Each unit in this house offers a fully equipped kitchen with five-star layout and roomy bathrooms with superb design,” reads an online listing for the project, designed by Payson Denny Architects with landscape architect Susan E. McEowen.

Cy Kirshner Anchor Point Ventures, LLC./ Brian Silveira & Associates is listed as the project applicant.

For more information about the development, visit https://planning.lacity.org/StaffRpt/subdivisions/VTT-74526.pdf

While a completion date for the project is not listed, Urbanized LA has published a photo showing construction topped-out on the development.

