Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow
The Hazards of Storm Drains
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Storm drains can carry hazardous substances, bacteria, and viruses, what are the city officials doing to address this issue? Video...
$10,000 Donation to Westside Food Bank Breaks Record
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club made a historic $10,000 donation to The Westside Food Bank find out more in this...
Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the...
Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project: YO! Venice Show – March, 22, 2021
March 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project...
Live Music is Back in Venice
March 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage. Check it out in this video brought to...
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side
March 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey
March 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
Jewish Community Foundation Awards Venice Family Clinic Grant to Combat Social Isolation in Seniors
March 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Family Clinic among five local recipients of $1.3 million in COVID-19 Response Grants By Chad Winthrop The Jewish Community...
Boys & Girls Club Adapting to New Needs
March 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
Former Home Of Lenny Kravitz And Lisa Bonet On The Market in Venice: YO! Venice Show
March 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
March, 15, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Saint Josephs Center Primary Address Of Man...
Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community
March 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...
Reese-Davidson Community Project Receives Strong Opposition
March 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Plans for the Reese-Davidson Community project on the Venice Canals is facing strong opposition from local groups, learn more in...
New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan
RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods
Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to...
34 New Police Officers Coming to Venice Beach
What the increased police presence means for residents and the LAPD as a whole in this video brought to you...
