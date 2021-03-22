Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project
* Striking Photo of Venice Sand Berms
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project: YO! Venice Show – March, 22, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
LAFD Puts out Venice Boardwalk Fire
March 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
No injuries reported in Sunday evening blaze The LAFD put out a fire that broke out on the Venice Beach...
Live Music is Back in Venice
March 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage. Check it out in this video brought to...
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side
March 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Officials Puts Pressure State to Close Natural Gas Storage Facility in Playa Del Rey
March 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Culver City Council asking state for timeline and plan for closure By Toi Creel Lawmakers are calling on the state...
Gray Whale Dies After Washing up on Dockweiler Beach
March 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
25-foot gray whale determined deceased Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro A 25-foot gray whale that washed up Dockweiler Beach near Marina...
Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey
March 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
Jewish Community Foundation Awards Venice Family Clinic Grant to Combat Social Isolation in Seniors
March 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Family Clinic among five local recipients of $1.3 million in COVID-19 Response Grants By Chad Winthrop The Jewish Community...
Boys & Girls Club Adapting to New Needs
March 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
Former Home Of Lenny Kravitz And Lisa Bonet On The Market in Venice: YO! Venice Show
March 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
March, 15, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Saint Josephs Center Primary Address Of Man...
Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community
March 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...
Contractor Employee Victim in Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Death
March 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
43-year-old José Perez victim in March 8 fall at Playa del Rey facility By Sam Catanzaro An longtime employee of...
Suspects Arrested for Armed Robberies of People Wearing Rolex Watches in Venice, Elsewhere
March 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two suspects arrested for series of armed robberies in Venice, Mar Vista and elsewhere By Chad Winthrop Police have arrested...
Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu
A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Reese-Davidson Community Project Receives Strong Opposition
March 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Plans for the Reese-Davidson Community project on the Venice Canals is facing strong opposition from local groups, learn more in...
New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan
March 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project: YO! Venice Show – March, 22, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project...Read more
POPULAR
Live Music is Back in Venice
Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage. Check it out in this video brought to...Read more