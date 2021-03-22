March 23, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project: YO! Venice Show – March, 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Over 400 Residents Submit Appeal To Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Project
* Striking Photo of Venice Sand Berms
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, video
A fire burns on Ocean Front Walk Sunday evening. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LAFD Puts out Venice Boardwalk Fire

March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021

No injuries reported in Sunday evening blaze The LAFD put out a fire that broke out on the Venice Beach...
video

Live Music is Back in Venice

March 21, 2021

March 21, 2021

Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage. Check it out in this video brought to...
Food & Drink, video

$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...

A 2013 unplanned vent stack explosion at the SoCal natural gas storage facility in Playa Del Rey. Photo: Food & Water Watch.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Officials Puts Pressure State to Close Natural Gas Storage Facility in Playa Del Rey

March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021

Culver City Council asking state for timeline and plan for closure By Toi Creel Lawmakers are calling on the state...

A 25-foot gray whale that washed ashore on Dockweiler Beach this week. Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
News, Venice Beach News

Gray Whale Dies After Washing up on Dockweiler Beach

March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021

25-foot gray whale determined deceased Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro A 25-foot gray whale that washed up Dockweiler Beach near Marina...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend  Gather with your household to watch movies on the...

A doctor-patient Reunion at the MLK Community Hospital Post Discharge COVID ICU Clinic. Photo: Jewish Community Foundation.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Jewish Community Foundation Awards Venice Family Clinic Grant to Combat Social Isolation in Seniors

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

Venice Family Clinic among five local recipients of $1.3 million in COVID-19 Response Grants By Chad Winthrop The Jewish Community...
video

Boys & Girls Club Adapting to New Needs

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
video

Former Home Of Lenny Kravitz And Lisa Bonet On The Market in Venice: YO! Venice Show

March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

March, 15, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Saint Josephs Center Primary Address Of Man...
video

Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community

March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...

Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant. Photo: LA Sanitation (Facebook).
Featured, News

Contractor Employee Victim in Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant Death

March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

43-year-old José Perez victim in March 8 fall at Playa del Rey facility By Sam Catanzaro An longtime employee of...

Photo: hypo.physe (Flickr).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Suspects Arrested for Armed Robberies of People Wearing Rolex Watches in Venice, Elsewhere

March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

Two suspects arrested for series of armed robberies in Venice, Mar Vista and elsewhere By Chad Winthrop Police have arrested...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu

March 14, 2021

March 14, 2021

A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
video

Reese-Davidson Community Project Receives Strong Opposition

March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021

Plans for the Reese-Davidson Community project on the Venice Canals is facing strong opposition from local groups, learn more in...
video

New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...

