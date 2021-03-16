March 17, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey

The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend 

Gather with your household to watch movies on the big screen by the sea in Marina del Rey. 

The program, Marina Drive-In Movie Nights, is put on by the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches & Harbors at Parking Lot #2 Public Boat Launch on select weekend evenings. 

“The Marina Drive-In movie series means old-school entertainment in the comfort and safety of your own car!,” the Marina del Rey Convention and Visitors Bureau said. 

Two timeless classics are part of the line-up for this upcoming weekend: The Princess Bride (PG) on Friday, March 19 Charlie and Chocolate Factory (PG) on Saturday, March 20. The movie audio for these films is played through each car radio in the audience. 

According to event organizers, pre-paid tickets are required for admission and drive-up purchases will not be accepted. Tickets are $20 per vehicle plus a service fee. 

Parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis. Movies start at 7:30 p.m. but cars may arrive one hour prior to showtime. Upon arrival a staff member will scan a QR code on tickets that can be presented either on a phone or printed out. 

And now with more local businesses and restaurants open, why limit the fun to the movies? 

“Local restaurants nearby are open for indoor and outdoor dining, so come early and have dinner with a waterfront view or place a takeout order. Make it a staycation and enjoy activities with your crew like kayaking, whale watching or simply taking a sunset stroll along the water at Fisherman’s Village or Burton Chace Park,” the Marina del Rey Convention and Visitors Bureau said. 

For more information and to buy tickets visit mdrmovies.com

