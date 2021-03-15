March 16, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community

Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in video
Related Posts
video

Former Home Of Lenny Kravitz And Lisa Bonet On The Market in Venice: YO! Venice Show

March 15, 2021

Read more
March 15, 2021

March, 15, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Saint Josephs Center Primary Address Of Man...
video

Reese-Davidson Community Project Receives Strong Opposition

March 12, 2021

Read more
March 12, 2021

Plans for the Reese-Davidson Community project on the Venice Canals is facing strong opposition from local groups, learn more in...
video

New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan

March 11, 2021

Read more
March 11, 2021

RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
video

Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods

March 11, 2021

Read more
March 11, 2021

Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to...
video

34 New Police Officers Coming to Venice Beach

March 11, 2021

Read more
March 11, 2021

What the increased police presence means for residents and the LAPD as a whole in this video brought to you...
video

Dogtown Media CEO Meets With WIPO and UN on Future of Mobile Apps

March 10, 2021

Read more
March 10, 2021

Dogtown Media CEO and Venice local Marc Fischer recently met with the United Nations WIPO Agency and Kenyan Entrepreneurs at...
video

Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates

March 10, 2021

Read more
March 10, 2021

New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to...
video

Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
video

Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
video

Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?

March 8, 2021

Read more
March 8, 2021

On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation: YO! Venice Show – March, 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

Read more
March 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ramada Inn Coastal Development Permit Approved for Homeless Shelter Renovation *...
News, Venice Beach News, video

The Danger of Inshore Holes

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

This time of the year, inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to...
video, Westside Wellness

What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event * First Baptist Church...
video

A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR