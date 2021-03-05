March 5, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A Palms rubbish fire burns Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.

One Dead Following Venice Blvd Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide

One fatality in Tuesday incident

By Chad Winthrop

One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week in a possible homicide.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), a fire was reported on March 2 around 9:38 p.m. at 9927 W Venice Boulevard.

“LAFD found one person dead, after responding to a rubbish fire at an apparent homeless encampment. LAFD Arson Counter Terrorism Section and LAPD are investigating the cause of the fire,” the LAFD said.

The Venice Current has reported that the body may have been related to a homicide.

“Police say they received a call of possible shots fired around 10:00 p.m. Simultaneously; a call was also made to the Los Angeles Fire Department for what appeared to be sparks coming from a nearby power pole…LAPD said when they arrived, they discovered a body. The West Bureau Homicide Department is investigating the death,” the Current reports.

The LAFD and the LAPD, however, were not able to verify this information when reached for comment. This story is still developing and will be updated as more details become available.

in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Two paintings stolen with a car near LMU. Left: lIMAGINE #3. Right: PRIMALSUN #1. Both by Jack Armstrong, Acrylic on Canvas 24"X36" Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Pacific Division Detectives Looking for Stolen Car With Collectable Paintings Inside

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Jack Armstrong paintings stolen with car near parked LMU Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...

The inside of Alfred Coffee on Abbot Kinney. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food for Thought: An Unnecessary Coffee Shop Opens on Abbot Kinney

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Alfred Coffee enters the crowded Venice coffee scene By Kerry Slater Does Abbot Kinney Boulevard need another trendy coffee shop?...
News, Venice Beach News, video

The Danger of Inshore Holes

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to spot them and stay safe...

The 1940s Classic burger from Adrift Burger Bar. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: Venice’s Newest Burger Stand Sticks to the Basics

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Checking in at Adrift Burger Bar By Kerry Slater I, like so many, have fond memories of eating burgers as...

Broadway Elementary in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

LA Unified Increasing Vaccinations as it Negotiates With Teachers Union

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
Featured, News, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach News

Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint Near Venice Beach Boardwalk

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

Shepherd puppy stolen over weekend in Venice A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event * First Baptist Church...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans

February 26, 2021

Read more
February 26, 2021

The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Edify TV, Featured

Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?

February 26, 2021

Read more
February 26, 2021

Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year By Kerry...

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Lifeguards Make Over 70 Rescues During Weekend

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike: YO! Venice Show – February, 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike *...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR