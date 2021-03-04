March 4, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The 1940s Classic burger from Adrift Burger Bar. Photo: Kerry Slater.

Food Review: Venice’s Newest Burger Stand Sticks to the Basics

Checking in at Adrift Burger Bar

By Kerry Slater

I, like so many, have fond memories of eating burgers as a child. A Michelin-starred chef’s new Venice restaurant taps into this nostalgia with a burger that may not blow your mind but does most everything that this staple of American cuisine is supposed to do, all for under ten bucks.

During summers as a child, I would have a cheeseburger with the works for lunch every day at camp. It wasn’t gourmet, it wasn’t even hot enough half the time, but still, the American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, tomatoes and beef patty hit the spot every time. The point is that unless the meat is rancid, a classic no-frills burger is hard to mess up. It also can be a piece of culinary perfection, as evident in the Apple Pan or NYC’s Corner Bistro. Recently-opened Adrift Burger Bar (1025 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice) may not quite match these titans but still churns out a cheeseburger that a person in the 1940s would approve of for a price that may make you think you’ve time-traveled to the mid-century.

Adrift is helmed by Michelin starred chef David Myers, who achieved culinary notoriety in 2003 when Food & Wine magazine named him Best New Chef. His former LA flagship restaurant, Sona, was awarded one Michelin star for three consecutive years. His other ventures include Pizzeria Ortica, Sola, Comme ça, AnOther Place, hinoki & the bird and now most recently Adrift Burger Bar.

The restaurant offers three burgers: a $7.95 “1940s Classic”, an $11.95 burger with aged cheddar and secret sauce and a $12.95 flagship burger featuring gruyere, parmesan with a tomato ajwan jam. All three burgers are made with 5 oz patties. One can bolster their burger into doubles or triples, add bacon or have it made with “impossible” meat. This review will only focus on the 1940s Classic since a $7.95 burger from a Michelin-starred chef on Abbot Kinney Boulevard is the stuff of dreams.

The 1940s classic burger grew on me. To begin with, I was a bit underwhelmed since the toppings overshadowed the patty. But around a third of the way through I realized I was comparing this to gourmet burgers like Father Office’s and smash burgers like The Win-Dow. Essentially, this is like a really good version of hamburger you would have at a country club, summer camp or backyard grill. While not on the same level as Apple Pan, this is still a super solid burger that nobody who likes burgers is going to dislike, all for an extremely reasonable price. From a taste perspective, there is not much to say: it’s a burger – go try it!

Taste: 7.5/10
Value: 8/10
Quality: 7.5/10
Overall: 7.6/10

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
News, Venice Beach News, video

The Danger of Inshore Holes

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Inshore holes can be dangerous to swimmers and are hard to identify, learn how to spot them and stay safe...

Broadway Elementary in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

LA Unified Increasing Vaccinations as it Negotiates With Teachers Union

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
Featured, News, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach News

Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint Near Venice Beach Boardwalk

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

Shepherd puppy stolen over weekend in Venice A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return...
News, Venice Beach News, video

First Baptist Church Of Venice Receives A Black Lives Matter Street Mural: YO! Venice Show – March, 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Amazon Prime Show ‘Bosch’ Hosting Stakeout Event * First Baptist Church...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans

February 26, 2021

Read more
February 26, 2021

The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Edify TV, Featured

Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?

February 26, 2021

Read more
February 26, 2021

Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured

Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Merges With Local Community Health Center

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Local community health centers Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care to merge later this year By Kerry...

Photo: LA County Lifeguards (Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Lifeguards Make Over 70 Rescues During Weekend

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike: YO! Venice Show – February, 22, 2021

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sneakers and Stuff Cancels in Store Launch of New Nike *...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality

February 21, 2021

Read more
February 21, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Homeless, News, Venice Beach News, video

Venice Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

The city and Project Home Key are working together to turn the Ramada Inn on Washington Blvd in Venice into...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR