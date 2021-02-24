LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn more in this video made possible by Windsor Row Townhomes.
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect
The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block
February 12, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Venice Housing Project Tops-Out
A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
February 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos
Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts
National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel
Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
