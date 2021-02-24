February 25, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon

LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn more in this video made possible by Windsor Row Townhomes.

in Edify TV
Edify TV

Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect

February 21, 2021

February 21, 2021

The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....
Edify TV

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Edify TV

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Edify TV

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 15, 2021

February 15, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Edify TV

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

February 14, 2021

February 14, 2021

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Edify TV

Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Edify TV

Venice Housing Project Tops-Out

February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021

A 30-unit-plus Venice housing project for transitional youth and chronically homeless individuals has topped-out. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV

Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Edify TV

Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
Edify TV

Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2021

The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV

Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV

Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Edify TV

Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
Edify TV

Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel

January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021

Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...

