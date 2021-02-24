March 2, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

5 Signs That You Have A Weak Immune System And How To Strengthen It

Your immune system is the first line of defense when it comes to infections, germs, bacteria, allergies, asthma, and a slew of other things, including COVID. A strong immune system will not only prevent you from getting sick, but it will also keep you feeling overall healthy and energized. 

A weak immune system cannot protect you effectively. And as a result of it, you’ll experience common symptoms or much worse autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis or type 1 diabetes.

So no matter how much you clean your home or how many times a day you apply hand sanitizer, it’s likely you’ll still get sick if your immune system isn’t strong.

Here are just some signs of a weak immune system, 

You Constantly Feel Tired

You slept well at night and woke up refreshed and ready to start the day. Only for midday to hit, and your energy level seems to have dropped dramatically, and napping is all you seem to think about. 

Constant tiredness and chronic fatigue are clear indications that your immune system is telling you something. 

One of the most common causes of fatigue is inflammation, which results from a weakened immune system. For the most part, your poor dietary choices filled with processed foods and sugar aren’t helping.

You Catch Colds or Coughs Easily

Getting a cold once or twice a year is normal. When the weather changes, many people get the sniffles or even a cold. However, if you are getting a cold, cough, runny nose, or the flu more than twice a year, it may indicate that your body cannot fight off these viruses and bacteria.

Your Muscles And Joints Ache Often

Unexplained muscle and joint aches are oftentimes linked to your immune system and a classic sign of inflammation. If you haven’t been doing any strenuous exercises that would cause this, then it’s likely the result of your weak immune system and one of the symptoms of autoimmune diseases. 

Frequent Stomach Aches and Diarrhea

Stomach issues could be a sign of a weak immune system, it can also be due to food sensitivities or allergies, but ultimately, they are connected to your gut’s health. There’s a say that the health of your gut determines your overall health. And up to 70% of your immune system is in your gut, so if your gut is not healthy, your body cannot fight off infections. 

Stress and/or Anxiety

We all feel stressed at some point, but chronic stress and anxiety will weaken your immune system. When we’re stressed, our bodies release Cortisol’s hormone, affecting our immune response negatively. It’s why you often get sick after late nights working on a big project for work.  You must find ways to reduce the stress you are experiencing. Getting mental health treatment in California would prove to be helpful to your overall health.

If you have any of these symptoms, you may have a weak immune system, and it’s putting you at a much higher risk of becoming sick or worse. Thankfully there are many natural ways that you can improve your health and strengthen your immune system so your body can fight off illnesses.

Boosting your immunity will require you to make several dietary and lifestyle changes.

Choosing to live a healthy lifestyle will require some of the following changes. These changes are going to take time to adapt, but they will improve your overall health and start to strengthen your immune system.

Get enough sleep each night
This isn’t always the easiest thing to do, but sleep and your immune system are tied together. It’s why you get sick after a few nights of getting little sleep or after a long vacation. 

Eat more whole plant foods
Eat more fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes. They are filled with antioxidants that will help you fight against inflammation and prevent sickness.

Eat more healthy fats
Healthy fats such as avocados, olive oil, and salmon help decrease inflammation and improve your body’s immune response. 

These simple dietary changes and lifestyle modifications will strengthen your immunity, help you feel healthier, and provide you with more energy. While there’s no way to prevent disease or sickness completely, this is the best line of defense. 

in Health
