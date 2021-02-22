WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and top of the line technology, creating the perfect night out.
The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins
Venice Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate
The city and Project Home Key are working together to turn the Ramada Inn on Washington Blvd in Venice into...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier: YO! Venice Show – February, 15, 2021
February 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice...
Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks
February 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Venice Boardwalk Fire Crucial Topic of Neighborhood Council Meeting.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A destructive Venice Boardwalk building fire on January 14th caused by a homeless encampment was the top priority during a...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
February 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
Student Garden at Mark Twain Middle Helping Feed the Community.
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Seeds to Plates Garden at Mark Twain Middle School is bringing together the community by providing fresh produce for...
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....Read more