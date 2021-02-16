Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may have to wait. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Venice Art Crawl Community Event Reunites Far-Flung Local Artists
Venice Art Crawl celebrates love in art and love of art at their upcoming Instagram Live event “Love” The Venice...
Venice Student Candidate in 2021 Presidential Scholars Program
February 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Chloe Y. Cheng of Venice High School is running in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program By Chad Winthrop A...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Suspect Remains at-Large Following Venice Shooting
February 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
One injured in shooting last week At least one suspect remains at-large following a Venice shooting that left a person...
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block
February 12, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants
February 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open
February 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Deadline for filing March 23rd Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...
Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich
February 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices
Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314 By Toi Creel A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent...
Longtime Curry Restaurant Closes
February 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month By Kerry Slater A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
February 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project
Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...Read more