Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier: YO! Venice Show – February, 15, 2021

* Alligators Among Cast Of New Showtime Pilot Being Filmed Near Venice Pier
* World Kindness Day Celebrate by Donating to Feed America
Venice Beach News, video

Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Maverick Beach

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks Beach in Northern California in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Venice-area By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach News

Candidate Filings for the Venice Neighborhood Council Elections Open

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Deadline for filing March 23rd  Looking to make a difference in the community? Run in the election for a seat...

The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Bill in State Senate Would Make Permanent Alcohol-Related Al Fresco Dining Practices

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Sen. Wiener introduces Senate Bill 314 By Toi Creel A bill introduced to the state legislature looks to make permanent...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Is Hunter Biden renting a home on the Venice Canals?

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
video

Venice Boardwalk Fire Crucial Topic of Neighborhood Council Meeting.

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

A destructive Venice Boardwalk building fire on January 14th caused by a homeless encampment was the top priority during a...

Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Longtime Curry Restaurant Closes

February 10, 2021

February 10, 2021

Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month  By Kerry Slater  A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...
video, Westside Wellness

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
video

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty: YO! Venice Show – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man Charged With Murder Pleads Not Guilty * Venice Arts...

A wanted suspect seen wearing a Dodgers jersey shorty after punching a man near the Venice Beach Boardwalk last month. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Looking for Suspect in ‘Brutal’ Venice Attack Captured on Video

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

LAPD seeking information surrounding January 16 incident Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera...

