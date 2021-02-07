February 7, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Related Posts
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods

February 5, 2021

February 5, 2021

As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Pop-Up Wing Spot, Artisan Bodega, French Bistro

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...

Courtyard at 1 Pico. Photos: Courtesy.
Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...

VJAMM Committee members at the April 2018 VJAMM Commemoration, receiving a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from U. S. Congressmember Ted Lieu’s representative, Daisy Paniagua–Uribe. Photos: Courtesy VJAMM.
Leslie Aguilar Wins Inaugural Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant

February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021

Grant will provide a stipend for Leslie, who will be working with the Manzanar Committee Submitted by VJAMM In December,...

Photo: The Rose Venice (Facebook).
Venice Restaurant Recovers $20K Stolen Pizza Oven

February 3, 2021

February 3, 2021

Custom-made pizza oven thieves stole recently recovered by The Rose Venice By Sam Catanzaro A Venice restaurant has recovered its...

Marcie Polier-Swartz with her brother, Brad Zalben. Marcie has been attending medical appointments with her brother on an ongoing basis since 2000.
Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...
CVS Rolls out COVID-19 Vaccines

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...

Photos: Ming Lo
We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica

February 2, 2021

February 2, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home: YO! Venice Show – February, 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home *...

The Rose Venice's pizza oven, which was stolen over the weekend. Photos: The Rose Venice (Facebook).
Longtime Venice Restaurant Has Custom Pizza Oven Stolen

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Public help sought locating stolen pizza oven by The Rose Venice By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Venice restaurant is asking...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Westside’s Only Winter Homeless Shelter Opens in Venice

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2021

LAHSA’s Winter Shelter Program includes 30 beds at Venice’s Oakwood Recreation Center By Sam Catanzaro A winter homeless shelter is...
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2021

The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...

Snow at El Porto beach Friday. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards Facebook (Via richardpodjr).
Storm Brings Lightning, Snow to Coast

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

Snow and hail come to Santa Monica Bay By Sam Catanzaro A storm that brought snow to some local beaches...

