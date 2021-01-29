January 29, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Snow at El Porto beach Friday. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards Facebook (Via richardpodjr).

Venice Beach Closed as Storm Brings Lightning, Snow to Coast

Los Angeles County Beaches from Zuma to Marina Del Rey are closed due to the potential for beach lightning.

By Sam Catanzaro

A storm that brought snow to some local beaches has also led to the closure of Venice Beach due to the potential for lightning strikes.

On Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced that Los County Beaches from Zuma to Marina Del Rey closed due to the potential for beach lightning. Lifeguards say they are working with the National Weather Service Los Angeles to monitor the current weather and determine a time to safely reopen the beaches.

According to the NWS, at 9: 30 a.m, a thunderstorm was detected around 17 miles west of El Segundo in the Santa Monica Bay.

“Beachgoers should be alert for [potentially] dangerous lightning strikes across local beaches today,” the NWS said.

The same winter storm that is bringing the lighting also brought snow to some Los Angeles County Beaches. On Friday around noon, County Lifeguards shared a photo on social media showing snow at El Porto in Manhatten Beach.

“Well you don’t see that everyday! A strong winter storm continues to impact Los Angeles through this afternoon bringing snow/hail to El Porto in Manhattan Beach,” reads the post.

Even when the beach reopens, health officials advise against ocean water contact for up to 72hrs following a significant rain event, especially near harbors, drain pipes, and rivermouths due to elevated bacteria levels.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
