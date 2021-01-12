Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
The Big Price When Scofflaws Don’t Enforce the Law
January 12, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The list of California law enforcement agencies refusing to enforce current stay-at-home, crowd-size and...
Who is Slashing Local Brown Pelican Pouches? $5,000 Reward Offered
January 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Wounds are “deliberate and malicious”wildlife organization says By Chad Winthrop Who is harming Brown Pelicans in the Venice-area? At least...
One Hospitalized in Marina del Rey Fire
January 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out Monday morning at MDR apartment complex By Sam Catanzaro One person was injured in a Monday morning...
LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach: YO! Venice Show – January, 11, 2021
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
January 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development
January 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...
RV Along Penmar Golf Course Destroyed in Fire
January 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Vehicle catches fire earlier this week Another RV went up in flames in Venice recently, the second such fire to...
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery
A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...
When Will Outdoor Dining Resume in LA County?
January 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...
Longtime Venice Italian Restaurant Forced to Close
January 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Venice restaurant that has been around for nearly...
WWE Star’s Widow Files Wrongful Death Suit in Venice Beach Drowning
January 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Siliana Gaspard files suit claiming negligence By Chad Winthrop The widow of WWE star Shad Gaspard who drowned last year...
Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...
Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside
Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
