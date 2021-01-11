January 12, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach: YO! Venice Show – January, 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach
* LA County Approves Proposed $5 Dollar An Hour “Hero Pay” Increase
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice.: Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...

A RV catches fire in Venice last September. Photo: Citizen App.
RV Along Penmar Golf Course Destroyed in Fire

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Vehicle catches fire earlier this week Another RV went up in flames in Venice recently, the second such fire to...
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
When Will Outdoor Dining Resume in LA County?

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...

C&O Trattoria's beloved garlic rolls. Photo: C&O Trattoria (Facebook).
Longtime Venice Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

January 6, 2021

January 6, 2021

After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Venice restaurant that has been around for nearly...

Left: Shad Gaspard on Venice Beach Sunday, May 17, 2020. Right: Lifeguards and sheriff's deputies search for Shad on Monday, May 18. Photos: Instagram/Twitter.
WWE Star’s Widow Files Wrongful Death Suit in Venice Beach Drowning

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Siliana Gaspard files suit claiming negligence By Chad Winthrop The widow of WWE star Shad Gaspard who drowned last year...
Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...

Pork soup dumplings (left side of plate) and steamed chicken dumplings (right side of plate) surround garlic bok choy from Dan Modern Chinese. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside

December 29, 2020

December 29, 2020

Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...

