* LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach
* LA County Approves Proposed $5 Dollar An Hour “Hero Pay” Increase
LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach: YO! Venice Show – January, 11, 2021
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
January 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development
January 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
RV Along Penmar Golf Course Destroyed in Fire
January 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Vehicle catches fire earlier this week Another RV went up in flames in Venice recently, the second such fire to...
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery
A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
* Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
When Will Outdoor Dining Resume in LA County?
January 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...
Longtime Venice Italian Restaurant Forced to Close
January 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Venice restaurant that has been around for nearly...
WWE Star’s Widow Files Wrongful Death Suit in Venice Beach Drowning
January 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Siliana Gaspard files suit claiming negligence By Chad Winthrop The widow of WWE star Shad Gaspard who drowned last year...
Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
* Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside
Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
