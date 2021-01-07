RV Along Penmar Golf Course Destroyed in Fire

Vehicle catches fire earlier this week

Another RV went up in flames in Venice recently, the second such fire to occur in the area in recent months.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was reported on Monday, January 4 around 1:30 a.m. in an RV located next to Penmar Golf Course.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire is the latest blaze to break out near a Westside-area homeless hot spot.

In Venice alone, six such fires were reported in less than a month between September and October.

In the wake of these fires, some of which are believed to be arson, Los Angeles City Council passed a motion last fall calling for a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any acts of arson in Venice starting in September 2020.

According to the motion, reports indicate that the September 14 Rose-Penmar fire, and the September 15 Sunset-Hampton fire were set deliberately. There was also an attempt by someone to light a tent on fire near the Rose-Penmar encampment on September 21, the motion states. Additionally, residents of an encampment on Third Avenue report that some of their tents were doused by gasoline in the early morning hours of September 10.

This is also the second RV to catch fire in Venice in recent months, following a similar incident in September.