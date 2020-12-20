December 21, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
"There is, for example, no way she could easily reach her home in that leafy district over the last few years without passing by a homeless encampment or two. A large one still exists adjacent to the expansive West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital and home, less than three miles from her recent residence," writes Tom Elias on Vice President-Elect and Westside resident Kamala Harris.

Column: Biden and Harris Could Reverse State’s Role

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist

It has been more than 30 years since any federal administration featured a Californian in a starring role. That’s 30 years through which no president really had a gut feeling for how Californians think and what America’s largest state needs.

This was never more obvious than during the four years of the Donald Trump administration, when California became a prime object of the president’s resentments, a magnet for his revenge.

After all, this state provided all of the popular vote margin by which Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in 2016, even as razor-thin Trump victories in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania beat her in the Electoral College.

But with California’s Kamala Harris as vice president – in a role at least as central as President-elect Joe Biden’s was under ex-President Barack Obama – it’s a solid bet California’s needs will get the attention deserved by any state with almost 10 percent of the national population.

Instead of being a whipping boy blamed for almost every problem inflicted on it by nature and myriad incompetent officials in Washington, D.C., California could find itself a favorite son for the next four years.

This will be true even if Republicans continue in control of the Senate, where they likely will have a 52-48 seat edge after two runoff elections in Georgia next month that the GOP looks positioned to win.

For even without congressional cooperation, Biden will be able to do a lot on his own, via the executive orders so often employed by Trump. Despite biting and scratching resistance led by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Trump tried to eviscerate California’s power to regulate its air quality – supposedly assured under the 1970 Clean Air Act signed by Republican President Richard Nixon. Trump castigated California for failing to control its growing problem with homelessness, partially created by an influx of poor and mentally ill migrants from other states.

Trump sought to prevent California from expanding its clean power requirements, now set to make the state exclusively reliant on renewable energy by 2050. He blamed state officials for setting the stage for wildfires by failing to clean forest floors – in national forests for which he was responsible. He encouraged oil companies to plan more offshore drilling, even near Santa Barbara, the birthplace of the environmental movement.

The list could go on. Many Trump efforts were delayed by Becerra’s court actions long enough so that Biden can now reverse them. Word is he plans to do just that during his first week in office next month.

Some of these areas, like smog control, clean power and wildfire suppression, tie directly to international efforts at climate control, where Biden also plans quickly to rejoin the Paris Accords from which Trump extricated the United States.

One of the new California advantages is the life experience of Vice President-elect Harris, who grew up in Berkeley, began her legal and political life in San Francisco and moved to the Brentwood district of Los Angeles after marrying entertainment lawyer Douglas Emhoff.

There is, for example, no way she could easily reach her home in that leafy district over the last few years without passing by a homeless encampment or two. A large one still exists adjacent to the expansive West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital and home, less than three miles from her recent residence.

When California officials say they need more federal support to build transitional housing or to expand the veterans’ home, Harris will therefore have firsthand knowledge of the problem, not just a government document to acquaint her with it.

California enjoyed a favored status under both Presidents Obama and Bill Clinton, in part because its votes were lynchpins of their election victories. When disasters occurred during those presidencies, from the 1994 Northridge earthquake to big fires, aid flowed here quickly.

Harris will also be more aware than any White House denizen since Ronald Reagan of California’s longtime role as the national bankroll, its citizens paying far more in federal taxes than ever came back in federal spending.

So she will know – and likely make sure Biden also knows – that it’s not favoritism to meet Californians’ needs, but simple fairness.

Email Thomas Elias at [email protected]. His book, “The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It” is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Featured, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...

Venice Beach near Rose Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Feds Give LA County Permission to Skip 2021 Homeless Count

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

“There is no safe way to gather the 8,000 volunteers necessary,” LAHSA says By Sam Catanzaro The federal government has...
News, video

Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors * Unions Representing...

Wagyu slow-braised short ribs with creamy polenta highlight a holiday meal spread from Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s  While many holiday traditions look different this year,...

Outdoor patio dining at The Rose. Photo: The Rose (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

VNC Calls for Outdoor Dining, Longtime Venice Restaurant Temporarily Closes

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...

"Yes, health workers will be the first Californians to get the vaccine. But not nursing home residents. This is a huge failing in the state’s plan for prioritizing inoculations against the plague that has killed almost 300,000 Americans – about one-third of them living in long term care." Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Nursing Home Residents Need High Vaccine Priority

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Teachers’ unions, police and firefighters argued in early December they ought to get the expected new...
News, video

Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62 * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two Suspects at-Large Following MDR Shooting

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at-large wanted for shooting a...

The scene of a Venice Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead on December 1. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach News

Mother of Woman Fatally Shot on Venice Boardwalk Pleads for Public to Come Forward With Info

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Police have yet to arrest suspect in connection to December 1 shooting By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a woman...

"the split roll will return in the next general election, with a different number and a different ballot description, but the same mission of revising current property tax law to make business property owners pay more of the freight."
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly

December 13, 2020

Read more
December 13, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...

Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

Clearing Venice Encampemnts Blocking Sidewalks?
"There is, for example, no way she could easily reach her home in that leafy district over the last few years without passing by a homeless encampment or two. A large one still exists adjacent to the expansive West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital and home, less than three miles from her recent residence," writes Tom Elias on Vice President-Elect and Westside resident Kamala Harris.
Featured

Column: Biden and Harris Could Reverse State’s Role

by Yo! Venice Contributor
December 20, 2020
0

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It has been more than 30 years since any federal administration featured a Californian in a...

Read more

POPULAR

Clearing Venice Encampemnts Blocking Sidewalks?
"There is, for example, no way she could easily reach her home in that leafy district over the last few years without passing by a homeless encampment or two. A large one still exists adjacent to the expansive West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital and home, less than three miles from her recent residence," writes Tom Elias on Vice President-Elect and Westside resident Kamala Harris.
Featured

Column: Biden and Harris Could Reverse State’s Role

by Yo! Venice Contributor
December 20, 2020
0

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It has been more than 30 years since any federal administration featured a Californian in a...

Read more
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020
"There is, for example, no way she could easily reach her home in that leafy district over the last few years without passing by a homeless encampment or two. A large one still exists adjacent to the expansive West Los Angeles Veterans Administration hospital and home, less than three miles from her recent residence," writes Tom Elias on Vice President-Elect and Westside resident Kamala Harris.
News

Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020