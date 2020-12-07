December 7, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Pique Health Not Your Average Medical Practice

Pique Health is the very first comprehensive mens health center in Beverly Hills. With highly personalized treatment plans that fit your unique schedule and goals, start planning for 2021 now and #reachyourpique

in Health, Venice Beach Health, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...

"No one knows if the current almost statewide 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will slow infection. One thing for certain: it won’t achieve much if it’s not enforced, and many county sheriffs from Los Angeles to Sacramento and beyond are not bothering," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo:Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Column: Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl being interviewed at the 2017 opening of the rainbow Venice Beach lifeguard tower. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

LA County Supervisor Kuehl Dines out After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...

Photo: Yours Truly Venice (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Acclaimed Abbot Kinney Restaurant Closes 18-Months After Opening

November 25, 2020

Read more
November 25, 2020

Vartan Abgaryan says Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant Yours Truly will not be reopening By Kerry Slater An acclaimed Abbot Kinney...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...

Student group Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA help put together over 400 hygiene kits ahead of VFC's 50th Anniversary. Photo: Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Raises $1 Million for 50th Anniversary

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton among celebrities supporting weeklong celebration and fundraiser By Kerry Slater With support...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Using Venice Schools for COVID-19 Vaccination Sites?

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn exploring whether local...

Jamie Lee Curtis and Russell Brand are among the stars appearing at the 50th Anniversary celebration for CLARE | MATRIX. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh Brolin and other stars to appear By Toi Creel The pandemic...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...

Photo: Simpang Asia (Facebook).
Venice Beach Health

Venice Getting Indonesian Restaurant: Westside Food Scene

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater New Indonesian Restaurant Opening in Venice A restauranteur has opened an...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

L.A. County COVID-19 Cases Partly Driven Teenagers

October 20, 2020

Read more
October 20, 2020

68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Free Flu Shots at Palms Middle School for Students and Family

October 20, 2020

Read more
October 20, 2020

Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Intravenous Vitamin Therapy: A Natural, Effective Solution for the Flu

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

By Dr. Mahboubeh Hashemi, ND and Dr. Matthew Cavaiola, ND  As fall and winter are fast approaching, many people, and...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Venice Under Heat Advisory

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR