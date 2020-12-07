Pique Health is the very first comprehensive mens health center in Beverly Hills. With highly personalized treatment plans that fit your unique schedule and goals, start planning for 2021 now and #reachyourpique
Pique Health Not Your Average Medical Practice
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Column: Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?
December 1, 2020 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection...
LA County Supervisor Kuehl Dines out After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants
December 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Acclaimed Abbot Kinney Restaurant Closes 18-Months After Opening
November 25, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Vartan Abgaryan says Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant Yours Truly will not be reopening By Kerry Slater An acclaimed Abbot Kinney...
Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Venice Family Clinic Raises $1 Million for 50th Anniversary
November 17, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton among celebrities supporting weeklong celebration and fundraiser By Kerry Slater With support...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Using Venice Schools for COVID-19 Vaccination Sites?
November 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn exploring whether local...
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration
November 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh Brolin and other stars to appear By Toi Creel The pandemic...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Venice Getting Indonesian Restaurant: Westside Food Scene
October 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater New Indonesian Restaurant Opening in Venice A restauranteur has opened an...
L.A. County COVID-19 Cases Partly Driven Teenagers
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Free Flu Shots at Palms Middle School for Students and Family
October 20, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
Intravenous Vitamin Therapy: A Natural, Effective Solution for the Flu
By Dr. Mahboubeh Hashemi, ND and Dr. Matthew Cavaiola, ND As fall and winter are fast approaching, many people, and...
Venice Under Heat Advisory
October 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
