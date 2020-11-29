Century-Old Home Could Be Replaced by Apartments

Plans submitted to City of Santa Monica to convert 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica into more housing

By Toi Creel

A 100-year-old Westside home may be on the chopping block.

There are plans on the table for an early 20th century home located at 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica to be replaced by apartments.

The project site is a mid-block parcel located on the west side of 9th Street between Colorado Avenue and Broadway. The site is currently developed with a single-unit dwelling built in 1909. Despite the age of the home, the property is not listed on the City’s Historic Resources Inventory.

A rendering of a development that could replace an early 20th-century home in Santa Monica. Photo: Envirotechno Architecture.

Based on a presentation to the City’s Architectural Review Board, the 40-foot tall, three-story nine-unit apartment building would also have underground parking for 15 vehicles. Three apartment units would be designated as affordable housing.

Landscaping is proposed along the perimeter of the parcel with a fair amount provided within the front yard setback. Additional landscaping is proposed on the roof deck terrace level in the form of planters that provide a buffer/privacy to these areas and a green wall vine system at the rear façade.

The project designer is Envirotechno Architecture, though the design concept is still under consideration.

According to records from the city, the property owner and developer is listed as Ave I Group, LLC, which is managed by Fred Mir. The company is based in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear as far as the timeline for a final vote on the project.