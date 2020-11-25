“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County shutting down outdoor dining. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining
Acclaimed Abbot Kinney Restaurant Closes 18-Months After Opening
November 25, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Vartan Abgaryan says Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant Yours Truly will not be reopening By Kerry Slater An acclaimed Abbot Kinney...
Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts: YO! Venice Show – November, 23, 2020
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts * Homicides...
Small Package Explodes at Venice Post Office
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Saturday incident under investigation A small package exploded at a Venice USPS facility over the weekend. According to the Los...
November 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
City Council Set to Vote on Vote on Encampment Ban
November 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...
Venice Shooting Leaves Man Injured
Shooting takes place in area of Washington and Pacific Thursday One person was injured following a shooting that took place...
Local Restaurants React to New Dining Restrictions
Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award”: YO! Venice Show – November, 19, 2020
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award” *...
Main Street Restaurant Recognized by Michelin
Pasjoli on Main Street in Santa Monica named a “discovery” restaurant By Toi Creel While Michelin stars are not being...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Venice Family Clinic Raises $1 Million for 50th Anniversary
November 17, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton among celebrities supporting weeklong celebration and fundraiser By Kerry Slater With support...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? * Increased Fire Risk...
"We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff," says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...Read more
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...Read more