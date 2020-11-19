November 20, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shooting Leaves Man Injured

Shooting takes place in area of Washington and Pacific Thursday

One person was injured following a shooting that took place near a house party in Venice.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the shooting occurred a little after midnight on Thursday, November 19 in the area of Pacific Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

When police responded, the suspect had fled the scene. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was sent to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Thursday morning the victim was in stable condition.

At the time of publishing there is no further information available on the suspect.

According to police, the shooting took place near a house party but it is presently unknown if these two events are related.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

City Council Set to Vote on Vote on Encampment Ban

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Local Restaurants React to New Dining Restrictions

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
News, video

Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award”: YO! Venice Show – November, 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award” *...

Photo: Pasjoli (Facebook).
Featured, Food & Drink, News, Venice Beach News

Main Street Restaurant Recognized by Michelin

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Pasjoli on Main Street in Santa Monica named a “discovery” restaurant By Toi Creel While Michelin stars are not being...
News, video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...

Student group Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA help put together over 400 hygiene kits ahead of VFC's 50th Anniversary. Photo: Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Raises $1 Million for 50th Anniversary

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton among celebrities supporting weeklong celebration and fundraiser By Kerry Slater With support...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
News, video

Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? * Increased Fire Risk...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim October 31. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Coroner Rules Homicide in Death of Venice Senior Robbing Victim

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

71-year-old Jesus Valdiva Jimenez death a homicide, Los Angeles Coroner rules By Sam Catanzaro A man faces potential homicide charges...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...

A police chase turns onto Venice Boulearvd Thursday morning, moments before the suspect surrounded. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Chase Ends in Venice

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Venice By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in El...
News, video

Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp: YO! Venice Show – November, 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp * President Trump...

Photo: Gypsychef.com
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

David Myers Burger Pop up Comes to Venice

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

By Toi Creel Chef David Myers, who previously worked at Comme Ça and Hinoki + the Bird, has brought a...

