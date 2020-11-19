Venice Shooting Leaves Man Injured

Shooting takes place in area of Washington and Pacific Thursday

One person was injured following a shooting that took place near a house party in Venice.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the shooting occurred a little after midnight on Thursday, November 19 in the area of Pacific Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

When police responded, the suspect had fled the scene. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was sent to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Thursday morning the victim was in stable condition.

At the time of publishing there is no further information available on the suspect.

According to police, the shooting took place near a house party but it is presently unknown if these two events are related.