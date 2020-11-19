November 20, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Pasjoli (Facebook).

Main Street Restaurant Recognized by Michelin

Pasjoli on Main Street in Santa Monica named a “discovery” restaurant

By Toi Creel

While Michelin stars are not being handed out to California restaurants this year, the prestigious food guide highlighted dozens of eateries across the state as “discoveries”, including one in the Venice-area.

After originally announcing that a Michelin Guide would be named for California restaurants, the company chose not to put out a California edition this year.

Instead, a recent virtual recommendation ceremony and fundraiser named the “California Family Meal” was held highlighting 25 California restaurants and 12 in the greater LA and Orange County area.

The 25 restaurant discoveries were meant to highlight new dining options in California, showing “a snapshot of new and inspiring culinary talent across California,” according to the Michelin website.

The virtual event also discussed luxury dining in the SoCal area and raised money for the California Food Bank Association.

Michelin inspectors or food raters highlighted the following Southern California restaurants as “discoveries”:

Pasjoli, located at 2732 Main Street, is self-described as an elevated French bistro, and helmed by award-winning chef Dave Beran.

“Recognition for the hard work is always incredible, but at a time when everyone is struggling, acknowledgment is such a great burst of encouragement for our entire team,” the restaurant said in a comment.

In addition to the Michelin honor, Pasjoli was named by Esquire as one of the top-23 new restaurants in the country, coming in at No. 8.

“I dream of Pasjoli’s pressed duck. It’s why I return. An ornate cart arrives at the table with a roasted duck. Its breast is carved and whisked back to the open kitchen for an additional sear. Meanwhile, the rest of the canard is placed into a gleaming press, hand-turned by a cook, juices pouring into a delicate teacup. That is then transformed into a sauce, mounted with cognac, and poured atop the sliced breast, just as it returns. The dish is a decadent throwback, but like everything else at chef Dave Beran’s ode to Old World French cooking, it is surprisingly light and joyful and makes you feel special, sans snootiness,” Esquire‘s Kevin Sintumuang writes.

Related Posts
News, video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Food & Drink, video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Senior Housing Development Would Include 12-Stories, Over 100 Units

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...

Student group Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA help put together over 400 hygiene kits ahead of VFC's 50th Anniversary. Photo: Students vs. Pandemics at UCLA (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Raises $1 Million for 50th Anniversary

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton among celebrities supporting weeklong celebration and fundraiser By Kerry Slater With support...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
News, video

Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? YO! Venice Show – November, 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Future Renovation Plans for The Ballona Wetlands? * Increased Fire Risk...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim October 31. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Coroner Rules Homicide in Death of Venice Senior Robbing Victim

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

71-year-old Jesus Valdiva Jimenez death a homicide, Los Angeles Coroner rules By Sam Catanzaro A man faces potential homicide charges...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led by Democratic...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?

November 15, 2020

Read more
November 15, 2020

A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...

A police chase turns onto Venice Boulearvd Thursday morning, moments before the suspect surrounded. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Chase Ends in Venice

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Venice By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in El...
News, video

Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp: YO! Venice Show – November, 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice High School Gardens Is Getting A Revamp * President Trump...

Photo: Gypsychef.com
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

David Myers Burger Pop up Comes to Venice

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

By Toi Creel Chef David Myers, who previously worked at Comme Ça and Hinoki + the Bird, has brought a...
News, video

LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Using Venice Schools for COVID-19 Vaccination Sites?

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn exploring whether local...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street

November 10, 2020

Read more
November 10, 2020

Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...

