Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street

Using Venice Schools for COVID-19 Vaccination Sites?
November 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn exploring whether local...
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration
November 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh Brolin and other stars to appear By Toi Creel The pandemic...
Bomb Squad Responds to Venice Beach Boardwalk Monday
November 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD Bomb Squad discover battery pack in area of OFW and Rose The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Bomb Squad...
Armed Robbery at Trader Joes: YO! Venice Show – November, 9, 2020
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery at Trader Joes * George Gascon Unseats Jackie Lacey...
Another Tent Fire Breaks Out in Venice
November 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out Friday afternoon On Friday a tent caught fire on Ocean Front Walk in Venice According to the...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Public Meeting on Venice Coastal Zone Area
November 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Forum for feedback and suggestions about historic places, people, and events located specifically in the Venice Coastal Zone A resurvey...
Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment
Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...
Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes
November 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...
Venice Pier Expected to Reopen Next Spring
November 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
$4 million repair project continues The Venice Fishing Pier, currently closed for repairs, is set to reopen this spring, according...
Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold: YO! Venice Show – November, 5, 2020
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold * Historical All Female Los...
Restaurants File Claim to Recover $100M From California
November 5, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Restaurant owners say they are being unfairly penalized for following the law and being charged for permits that can’t use...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
SM Muscle Beach Community Coming Together to Help Beloved Acrobat
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Longtime Muscle Beach staple diagnosed with dementia By Sam Catanzaro Ernie Thrash Johnson has been a staple among the Original...
Santa Monica Scores Two Legal Victories in Effort to Close Airport
November 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Federal courts dismisses challenges to airport closure By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica recently scored two legal victories in city officials’...
