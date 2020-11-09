November 10, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory

The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, video
Police and fire crews mop-up a Friday fire on Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News

Another Tent Fire Breaks Out in Venice

November 9, 2020

Read more
November 9, 2020

Fire breaks out Friday afternoon On Friday a tent caught fire on Ocean Front Walk in Venice According to the...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Public Meeting on Venice Coastal Zone Area

November 8, 2020

Read more
November 8, 2020

Forum for feedback and suggestions about historic places, people, and events located specifically in the Venice Coastal Zone A resurvey...

The Mid-Century Jazz quartet. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Music

Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes

November 7, 2020

Read more
November 7, 2020

Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...

The Venice Fishing Pier in July 2018 after a fire damaged the ramp. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Pier Expected to Reopen Next Spring

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

$4 million repair project continues The Venice Fishing Pier, currently closed for repairs, is set to reopen this spring, according...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold: YO! Venice Show – November, 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold * Historical All Female Los...
video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Restaurants File Claim to Recover $100M From California

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

Restaurant owners say they are being unfairly penalized for following the law and being charged for permits that can’t use...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Food & Drink, video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Scores Two Legal Victories in Effort to Close Airport

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Federal courts dismisses challenges to airport closure By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica recently scored two legal victories in city officials’...
video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
News, video

Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Help Honor A High School Student * LA Budget Deficit Estimated...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim last Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Senior Dies After Thief Attempts to Steal Bike in Venice-Area

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

73-year-old man passes away over the weekend after hitting head on pavement last Wednesday in attempted theft of bike. By...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...

