Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Armed Robbery at Trader Joes
* George Gascon Unseats Jackie Lacey In District Attorney Race
All this and more on today's show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Armed Robbery at Trader Joes: YO! Venice Show – November, 9, 2020
Another Tent Fire Breaks Out in Venice
November 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out Friday afternoon On Friday a tent caught fire on Ocean Front Walk in Venice According to the...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Public Meeting on Venice Coastal Zone Area
November 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Forum for feedback and suggestions about historic places, people, and events located specifically in the Venice Coastal Zone A resurvey...
Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes
November 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Venice Pier Expected to Reopen Next Spring
November 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
$4 million repair project continues The Venice Fishing Pier, currently closed for repairs, is set to reopen this spring, according...
Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold: YO! Venice Show – November, 5, 2020
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold * Historical All Female Los
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Restaurants File Claim to Recover $100M From California
November 5, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Restaurant owners say they are being unfairly penalized for following the law and being charged for permits that can’t use...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
November 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
Santa Monica Scores Two Legal Victories in Effort to Close Airport
November 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Federal courts dismisses challenges to airport closure By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica recently scored two legal victories in city officials’...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Help Honor A High School Student * LA Budget Deficit Estimated
Senior Dies After Thief Attempts to Steal Bike in Venice-Area
November 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
73-year-old man passes away over the weekend after hitting head on pavement last Wednesday in attempted theft of bike. By...
