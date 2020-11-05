November 6, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold: YO! Venice Show – November, 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold
* Historical All Female Los Angeles Board Of Supervisors
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing

video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Restaurants File Claim to Recover $100M From California

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Restaurant owners say they are being unfairly penalized for following the law and being charged for permits that can’t use...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
Santa Monica Scores Two Legal Victories in Effort to Close Airport

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Federal courts dismisses challenges to airport closure By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica recently scored two legal victories in city officials’...
After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Help Honor A High School Student * LA Budget Deficit Estimated...
7 In-Person Voting Centers in Venice

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

If you haven’t already done so, and would like to vote in-person, get out and vote at one of these...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim last Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Senior Dies After Thief Attempts to Steal Bike in Venice-Area

November 1, 2020

November 1, 2020

73-year-old man passes away over the weekend after hitting head on pavement last Wednesday in attempted theft of bike. By...
$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed

November 1, 2020

November 1, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...

EC Motel - 3501 S. Western Avenue. Photo: Google.
10 City of LA Hotels and Apartments to be Converted Into Interim Housing

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
City Council Delays Vote on Encampment Ban

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...

