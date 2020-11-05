Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold
* Historical All Female Los Angeles Board Of Supervisors
* Historical All Female Los Angeles Board Of Supervisors
Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold: YO! Venice Show – November, 5, 2020
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Restaurants File Claim to Recover $100M From California
November 5, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Restaurant owners say they are being unfairly penalized for following the law and being charged for permits that can’t use...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of
November 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
November 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
Santa Monica Scores Two Legal Victories in Effort to Close Airport
November 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Federal courts dismisses challenges to airport closure By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica recently scored two legal victories in city officials’...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Help Honor A High School Student * LA Budget Deficit Estimated...
7 In-Person Voting Centers in Venice
If you haven’t already done so, and would like to vote in-person, get out and vote at one of these...
Senior Dies After Thief Attempts to Steal Bike in Venice-Area
November 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
73-year-old man passes away over the weekend after hitting head on pavement last Wednesday in attempted theft of bike. By...
$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed
November 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
10 City of LA Hotels and Apartments to be Converted Into Interim Housing
October 30, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling
October 29, 2020 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...
City Council Delays Vote on Encampment Ban
October 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...
