Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%: YO! Venice Show – October, 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%
* Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple And Gold Celebrating Lakers Championship Win
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

The scene of a September 19 Venice double shooting. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Petition Calls for Bonin to Hold Public Saftey Town Hall

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Petition circulating citing increase in crime By Sam Catanzaro Over 800 people have signed a petition calling for Councilmember Mike...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Is COVID-19 Driving Venice Rents Down?

October 11, 2020

October 11, 2020

Apartments.com study shows rents in City of Los Angeles down 6.2 percent By Toi Creel A recent study suggests that...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
News, video

Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
News, video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...

Photo: Roberta's (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Renowned Wood-Fired Pizza in Venice Just for October

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel Wood-fired pizzas have arrived in Venice by way of one of the most well-known pizzerias in the...

The Coast Beach Cafe and Bar patio. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...

Police search for a suspect following a shooting in Venice. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Teenager Victim in Venice Gang Shooting

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Shooting occurs on Ocean Front Walk Wednesday evening By Sam Catanzaro A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical...
video

Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...

A fire burns on the 500 block of Venice Boulevard Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Another Fire at a Venice Homeless Encampment

October 7, 2020

October 7, 2020

LAFD extinguish Venice Boulevard fire Tuesday A Venice homeless encampment went up in flames Tuesday, one of several such fires...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Nail Salons, Playgrounds, Indoor Shopping Malls Among Sectors Reopening

October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020

Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...

"The claim that the coronavirus plague is a hoax has not died since anti-vaxxers began shouting it last spring at rallies against shutdown orders. It’s been picked up by the many more folks who are reluctant to wear masks and by people who claim – without evidence – that masks prevent them from breathing well," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers; What’s the Difference?

October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The headline back on June 12 was threatening: “A revolt against masks creates new...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Family Clinic Celebrates 50 Years

October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020

Kickoff party October 11 By Staff Writer Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center, announced today that it will...

Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic in West LA. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases

October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020

New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...

