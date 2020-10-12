Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%
* Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple And Gold Celebrating Lakers Championship Win
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%: YO! Venice Show – October, 12, 2020
Petition Calls for Bonin to Hold Public Saftey Town Hall
October 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Petition circulating citing increase in crime By Sam Catanzaro Over 800 people have signed a petition calling for Councilmember Mike...
Is COVID-19 Driving Venice Rents Down?
October 11, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Apartments.com study shows rents in City of Los Angeles down 6.2 percent By Toi Creel A recent study suggests that...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside
October 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...
Renowned Wood-Fired Pizza in Venice Just for October
October 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Wood-fired pizzas have arrived in Venice by way of one of the most well-known pizzerias in the...
Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants
October 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Teenager Victim in Venice Gang Shooting
October 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Shooting occurs on Ocean Front Walk Wednesday evening By Sam Catanzaro A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical...
Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
Another Fire at a Venice Homeless Encampment
October 7, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
LAFD extinguish Venice Boulevard fire Tuesday A Venice homeless encampment went up in flames Tuesday, one of several such fires...
Nail Salons, Playgrounds, Indoor Shopping Malls Among Sectors Reopening
Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...
Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers; What’s the Difference?
October 6, 2020 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The headline back on June 12 was threatening: “A revolt against masks creates new...
Venice Family Clinic Celebrates 50 Years
Kickoff party October 11 By Staff Writer Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center, announced today that it will...
Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases
New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...
