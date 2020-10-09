October 9, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Motel 6 in Whittier, one of eight motels LA County is looking to house homeless individuals in. Photo: Google.

County Approves $75M to Fund Purchase of Motels for Homeless Housing

LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition

By Toi Creel

To help fight the housing crisis and a large population of homeless individuals, Los Angeles County has voted to acquire eight motels.

On Tuesday September 29 the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the $75.5 million to fund the project.

The funding would be split up two ways: $60.7 million would come from a grant in the State’s Project Homekey program and roughly $14.7 million would come from federal CARES Act money.

The housing will serve as interim and permanent supportive housing, helping to target the thousands of homeless individuals that reside in LA County.

The eight properties that span from San Gabriel Valley to the South Bay will have to be renovated, according to the Count.

Under the rules of the $600 million Project Homekey program individual jurisdictions are obligated to provide matching funds for all acquisition costs over $100,000 per unit.

The following are the hotels LA is looking to acquire:

All of the hotels must be acquired by December 30, 2020.

The project as a whole is modeled off of a similar idea with a similar name— Project Roomkey, which aimed to use empty hotel rooms as temporary housing for homeless persons more at risk for the novel coronavirus (the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions). The program was able to house more than 5,000 homeless individuals but did not meet its original goal to shelter 15,000 people.

Related Posts
Bergman swimming across Santa Monica Bay. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Swimmer Abby Bergman is Fourth Person to Cross Santa Monica Bay

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

On September 3, Abby Bergman succeeded in swimming solo 27 miles across Santa Monica Bay in 16 hours 25 minutes...
Health, Venice Beach Health, video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...

Venice Beach Boardwalk, January 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

COVID-19 Could Have Been in Los Angeles as Early as Last December

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health, Westside Wellness

Meditation Changed my Brain

September 8, 2020

Read more
September 8, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...

Photo: CDC/Debora Cartagena
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

UCLA Study Finds Single-Use N95 Respirators Can Be Decontaminated and Used Again

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

N95 respirators, which are widely worn by health care workers treating patients with COVID-19 and are designed to be used only once,...
Venice Beach Health, video

Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?

August 17, 2020

Read more
August 17, 2020

The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...

A rendering of the Venice Wave apartments. Photo: Robert James Taylor Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

VNC Offers Disapproval of Venice Wave Apartments

July 27, 2020

Read more
July 27, 2020 1

July Venice Neighborhood Council recap, part 1 By Angela McGregor The July, 2020 VNC Board Meeting — held via Zoom...

"The city must curtail the ability of special interests – especially property developers - to give massive amounts of money to any committee controlled by a city elected official or even to respond to requests from politicians for donations to charitable organizations," writes Mark Ryavec in an op-ed. Photo: Getty Images.
Venice Beach Health

Op-Ed: A New Inspector General to Curb City Hall Corruption Doesn’t Go Far Enough

July 17, 2020

Read more
July 17, 2020

By Mark Ryavec The unfolding prosecution of councilman Jose Huizar for felony corruption is just the tip of the iceberg...

Venice Beach Boardwalk June 29, 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Health

LA County’s Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Case Count Reported

June 29, 2020

Read more
June 29, 2020 2

One in every 140 people in the county has the virus and is infectious, say LA County health officials By...

Protestors on the Venice Beach Boardwalk Thursday. Photo: Will Hawkins.
Venice Beach Health

Venice Now Included in Los Angeles Curfew

May 30, 2020

Read more
May 30, 2020 1

Protests against the police killing of George Floyd continue By Sam Catanzaro A City of Los Angeles curfew has been...

Penmar Recreation Center. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020 1

Over COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for Easter...

Mayor Garcetti speaks at his daily press conference with updates on coronavirus. Photo: Flickr.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Residents Told to Stay Home

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

2nd COVID-19 death confirmed By Sam Catanzaro As public health officials confirmed the second death resulting from COVID-19, Los Angeles...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Lawsuit Contends Lawmakers Failing to Protect Homeless Amid COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Yo! Venice.
Featured, Health, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Issuing Microloans to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed in Venice By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Grocery Stores

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Westside groceries and health stores are seeing the impact of the novel coronavirus on their shelves. Learn more in this...

