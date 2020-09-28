‘Pop-up’ Clean up Crew Collects Trash on Ocean Front Walk

Venice Chamber of Commerce puts on first pop-up clean up of Ocean Front Walk

A “pop-up” clean up crew recently hauled in several bags of trash collected on Ocean Front Walk in Venice.

On Saturday, September 19, National Clean Up Day, from 7:00 am to 9:00 am, the Venice Chamber of Commerce (VCC) Chamber in Chamber in Action Committee held its first Pop-Up Crew to clean up litter on Ocean Front Walk.

Organized and coordinated by VCC board member and committee chair Brennan Lindner, the group of eight volunteers worked along Ocean Front Walk from Windward to Dudley and for two hours picked up a total of 10 bags of trash.

Lindner, a Venice resident since 2007, was driven to start the pop up crews after noticing an accumulation of trash around Venice in recent months. Finding this unacceptable, and with a little more time on his hands since his company Generic Events had to pivot to the virtual world, he decided it was time to take charge rather than wait for the City to do something.

“It’s a great way for stakeholders to be active in their community and make a direct impact where you can immediately see results,” Lindner said.

Working in small groups for social distancing, Chamber in Action pop-up crews will be visiting different areas around Venice in the coming months to pick up trash, initially once a month, and expanding to more frequently should there be sufficient volunteer support.

“If you happen to be out and about in the early hours of a quiet Venice morning and you see our pop-up crews working, wander on by and say hi,” the Chamber says.