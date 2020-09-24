Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st
* Increases In Covid-19 Cases Could Delay LA County Reopenings
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Morpheus Design
Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
Officials Threaten to Shut Down Westside Skatepark if Face Coverings Are Not Worn
September 24, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Officials post additional notices at skatepark By Chad Winthrop Culver City health officials are threatening to close the city’s skatepark...
Venice Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Selling Fentanyl That Caused Fatal Overdose
September 24, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Julian Miles Mayers-Johnson, 33, of Venice sentenced to 13 years in federal prison By Chad Winthrop A Venice man has...
County Passes Grant Program to Help Breweries Who Say They Have Been Unfairly Shut Down
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...
Two Venice Restaurants Make ‘Essential Los Angeles Burgers’ List
September 23, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Eater LA includes Venice restaurants The Window and Hinano Cafe among the essential Los Angeles burgers. By Kerry Slater Two...
County Has Issued Over 45 Citations to Businesses Violating COVID-19 Rules This Month
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued 46 citations to 25 businesses since August 30 By Sam Catanzaro...
Controversial Housing Project Approved
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council recently approved a controversial housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week: YO! Venice Show – September, 21, 2020
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week...
Suspect at-Large in Venice Double Shooting
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Shooting takes place after argument between three men over weekend By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are searching for a...
4.6 Quake Felt in Venice
September 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
4.6 magnitude quake recorded Friday night By Sam Catanzaro A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel Valley Friday sending shock...
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act
By Tom Elias, Columnist California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020
September 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
