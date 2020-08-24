August 24, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The scene of a fatal stabbing in Venice Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.

Man Fatally Stabbed in Venice Following Argument

Fatal stabbing occurs Sunday night on Venice Boulevard

By Sam Catanzaro

A fatal stabbing occurred in Venice Sunday night following an argument between two acquaintances.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the stabbing happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Mildred Avenue and Venice Boulevard.

Police say two acquaintances got into an argument when one of the men, whose description was not immediately available, stabbed the other man and fled.

The reason for the argument is not currently known, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

