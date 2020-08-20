Venice Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested

Santa Monica Police Department arrest David Powell

By Sam Catanzaro

Santa Monica police have arrested a man in connection to attempted murders that occurred last weekend in Venice Beach.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the shooting happened on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Oceanfront Walk, near the Venice Fishing Pier.

According to the LAPD, the suspect and the two victims–a 20-year-old Hispanic woman and a 20-year-old Hispanic male were–were standing in front of a building in the area before an argument ensued at which point the man fired multiple rounds at the two women and fled.

The two women were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

David Powell. Photo: LAPD.

According to the LAPD Pacific Division, David Powell, 56, was arrested by the Santa Monica Police Department on August 17, after Pacific Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was booked for attempted murder and on August 20 the L.A. District Attorney filed charges against Powell for attempted murder.

“The Crime alert was quickly disseminated to surrounding agencies and the synergy was successful. Another great collaboration with our neighbors,” the LAPD said.