Every year, over 10 million people ride Big Blue Buses. Now the Santa Monica-based bus line may be going cashless. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Big Blue Bus Going Cashless?
Edify TV: Westsiders Embracing Aquatic Activities
While social and physical distancing continues, Westsiders have been taking to the ocean for some sunshine and recreation. Learn more...
Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order: YO! Venice Show – August, 10, 2020
August 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Lot Party in Marina Del Rey Defies City Order *...
Edify TV: Notable Westside Properties Hit Market
From architecturally unique houses in Venice and Pacific Palisades to a property once valued at $100 million in Bel Air,...
New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave :YO! Venice Show – August, 6, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Affordable Housing Development on Rose Ave * LA Will Shut...
Edify TV: Trader Joe’s Renaming Products?
Trader Joe’s has long given foreign versions of its name to certain international food products from Trader José to Trader...
The Best Cancer Treatment You Have Never Heard Of – Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
On today’s Westside Wellness we explore Hyperthermia Cancer Institute, a cancer therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in...
LA Rents Decreasing? YO! Venice Show – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Simmzy’s Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA Rents Declining....
Edify TV: Mike Bonin Talks Police Funding, Homelessness, Resident Satisfaction and More
July 31, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin sits down (virtually) with Mirror Media Group Executive Producer Juliet Lemar to discuss decreased...
The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing: YO! Venice Show – July, 30, 2020
July 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA County Paying...
Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay
Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on...
Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July, 27, 2020
July 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...
Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp: YO! Venice Show – July, 23, 2020
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp * Salons Reopening Outdoors All...
Edify TV: Boardwalk Dancers Adapt to Pandemic
July 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Calypso Tumblers, a popular Venice Beach Boardwalk dance group, talks about adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic in this video made...
