Local Venice Beach residents and artists came together to create a live art exhibition bringing awareness to racial violence in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: The Art of Making Noise
LA Rents Decreasing? YO! Venice Show – August, 3, 2020
August 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Simmzy’s Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA Rents Declining....
The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing: YO! Venice Show – July, 30, 2020
July 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Tripel Bar and Restaurant is Closing * LA County Paying...
Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm: YO! Venice Show – July, 27, 2020
July 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Arrested on Beach With Firearm* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...
Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp: YO! Venice Show – July, 23, 2020
July 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Burton Chace Park Getting a Revamp * Salons Reopening Outdoors All...
Edify TV: Boardwalk Dancers Adapt to Pandemic
Calypso Tumblers, a popular Venice Beach Boardwalk dance group, talks about adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic in this video made...
Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers: YO! Venice Show – July, 20, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michael Avenatti Seeks Financial Help From Taxpayers * How Schools Can...
Local Business Spotlight – Papille Gustative Cafe.
Papille Gustative Cafe is a Hyper local, Hyper fresh, farm to table cafe. Highlighting season dishes created in their low...
Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group: YO! Venice Show – July, 16, 2020
July 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Gold’s Gym Bought by RSG Group * Los Angeles Headed for...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19
July 15, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly...
Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps
July 14, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.
Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...
Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive For Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – July, 13, 2020
July 13, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Boardwalk New Development * Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive...
Helping teens connect, talk and get help!
July 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Teen Line is a non-profit teen help hotline connecting trained teen volunteer listeners with teens who are seeking help, the...
Historic Venice Canals property for sale: YO! Venice Show – July, 9, 2020
July 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Historic Venice Canals property for sale. * Possible new stay-at-home orders...
