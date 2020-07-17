July 18, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Op-Ed: A New Inspector General to Curb City Hall Corruption Doesn’t Go Far Enough

"The city must curtail the ability of special interests – especially property developers - to give massive amounts of money to any committee controlled by a city elected official or even to respond to requests from politicians for donations to charitable organizations," writes Mark Ryavec in an op-ed. Photo: Getty Images.

By Mark Ryavec

The unfolding prosecution of councilman Jose Huizar for felony corruption is just the tip of the iceberg of scandalous behavior that is rampant in Los Angeles city hall.  

And the recent call by former city councilman Mike Woo for an independent inspector general does not come close to addressing the systemic corruption.

Start with the fact that the adoption of Woo’s ethics reforms 30 years ago gave us the ineffective regime of public financing, disclosure, and campaign spending limits that has failed us so spectacularly in the cases of Huizar, and last year, former councilman Mitchel Englander.  It was magical thinking then for Woo and others to argue that simply setting spending limits, providing some public funding, and requiring that all donations are made public would stop or hinder corruption.  

One only needs to look at an earlier development scandal to see the ineffectiveness of those rules.  Starting in 2009, developer Samuel Leung and Leung’s secretary Sofia David illegally gave tens of thousands of dollars to eight Los Angeles-area politicians who could approve the 352-unit Sea Breeze apartment project in south Los Angeles via donors who were all connected in some way to Leung.  The project was ultimately approved in 2015.

In 2016, the Los Angeles Times reported that then-city councilmembers Janice Hahn and Mitchell Englander, and current city councilmembers Jose Huizar, Joe Buscaino, and Nury Martinez received more than $600,000 in donations over a seven-year period. An independent campaign committee that supported Mayor Eric Garcetti, but supposedly was not controlled by him, also received contributions.  But there was no audio or written evidence that those donations were traded for votes, so no charges were brought against those politicians. 

But the corruption is broader and more insidious than the mere trade of city approvals for campaign cash. Those with financial interests in city hall decisions also donate to private charities either controlled by, or favored by, elected officials and little of that cash is tracked.  Only donations over $5,000 must be revealed.  

Special interests, with multi-million projects pending in city hall, also can and do funnel unlimited amounts of cash to other campaign committees not subject to the limits of the Woo reforms.  These committees are set up by councilmembers to advance their personal political causes, but also can boost the councilmember’s reputation and name recognition.  The unspoken agreement is: Special Interest A will give tens of thousands of dollars to the councilmember’s cause over here and later the councilmember will support the planning variances or “spot” zoning Special Interest A needs to increase the allowable height or density he wants for his project over there.  

In late 2016, Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilman Mike Bonin were hell-bent on passing Proposition HHH to build 10,000 apartments for the homeless.  Atlas Capital Group was one of many developers that responded to Bonin’s request with a $25,000 donation to Bonin’s campaign committee to support HHH. 

Why would Atlas make such a generous donation?  Because they have a huge investment in pending real estate projects that will need approvals from the Planning Department, Planning Commission, City Council, and the Mayor.

For example, in 2017, Atlas purchased the old Los Angeles Times’ printing plant in Downtown for $240 million.  The property includes about 660,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space, along with about 15 acres of developable open space.  Atlas and its partners are also developing the Row DTLA project adjacent to LA’s Art District, turning 2 million square feet of warehouse space into a complex of stores, restaurants and offices, and parking.  In 2017 and 2018, Atlas was also seeking city council approval of a 725-unit development in Chinatown, which was granted in late 2018.  

When approached for donations by councilmembers – or their fundraisers – developers like Atlas frequently feel that that they don’t have a choice.  Contributions are simply a cost of doing business.

In the late 80s I represented Browning-Ferris Industries (BFI) in opposing Councilman Hal Bernson’s efforts to prematurely close Sunshine Canyon Landfill in Granada Hills.  At the same time, I was the lobbyist for No Oil, Inc. working to stop Occidental Petroleum from installing 100 oil wells along Pacific Coast Highway across from Will Rogers Beach.  I asked BFI to give $5,000 to the campaign to pass No Oil’s Proposition O to ban drilling along Los Angeles’ coast, which would kill the Oxy project.  They declined, so I gave the phone number of BFI’s vice president to Councilman Zev Yaroslavsky, one of the sponsors of Prop. O, and suggested he call.  The vice president knew that some months later Yaroslavsky would be voting on whether to keep Sunshine Canyon open.  BFI made the donation.  Did Yaroslavsky vow to vote to keep Sunshine Canyon open?  I doubt it even came up.  These transactions go on all the time.

The city must curtail the ability of special interests – especially property developers – to give massive amounts of money to any committee controlled by a city elected official or even to respond to requests from politicians for donations to charitable organizations.

The existing rules for city elected officials campaign committees also must be tightened. When I ran for city council in the city’s 11th district in 2017, I limited donations to $250 (not the $700 allowed at the time), and accepted no donations from anyone living outside the 11th district or from anyone who had, or expected to have, a project or contract before the city council during my tenure in office.  

While these standards severely limited the population from which I could raise funds, and the amount per person, they also significantly reduced the potential for anyone to have actual or apparent influence with me, if elected.  The city should adopt these rules for campaign donations to cut-off the huge influence of special interest cash in our local elections.  

Mark Ryavec is president of Venice Stakeholders Association, a non-profit dedicated to civic improvement.

in Venice Beach Health
Related Posts
Venice Beach Boardwalk June 29, 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Beach Health

LA County’s Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Case Count Reported

June 29, 2020

Read more
June 29, 2020 3

One in every 140 people in the county has the virus and is infectious, say LA County health officials By...

Protestors on the Venice Beach Boardwalk Thursday. Photo: Will Hawkins.
Venice Beach Health

Venice Now Included in Los Angeles Curfew

May 30, 2020

Read more
May 30, 2020 1

Protests against the police killing of George Floyd continue By Sam Catanzaro A City of Los Angeles curfew has been...

Penmar Recreation Center. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020 1

Over COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for Easter...

Mayor Garcetti speaks at his daily press conference with updates on coronavirus. Photo: Flickr.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Residents Told to Stay Home

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

2nd COVID-19 death confirmed By Sam Catanzaro As public health officials confirmed the second death resulting from COVID-19, Los Angeles...

3rd Avenue in Venice Thursday March 19. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Lawsuit Contends Lawmakers Failing to Protect Homeless Amid COVID-19

March 19, 2020

Read more
March 19, 2020

Garcetti announces plan to provide thousands of beds in City rec. centers By Sam Catanzaro As Los Angeles plans to...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. Graph: Yo! Venice.
Featured, Health, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Los Angeles Issuing Microloans to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

March 18, 2020

Read more
March 18, 2020

Additional cases confirmed in Venice By Sam Catanzaro As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Coronavirus Impacting Grocery Stores

March 10, 2020

Read more
March 10, 2020

Westside groceries and health stores are seeing the impact of the novel coronavirus on their shelves. Learn more in this...

The membrane tent at the Venice bridge housing center. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Bridge Housing to Open in Less Than 2 Weeks

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

Open house next week By Sam Catanzaro A bridge housing homeless shelter in Venice will open in a little more...
Venice Beach Health

Lincoln and Venice intersection to receive new name: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – February, 10, 2020

February 10, 2020

Read more
February 10, 2020 1

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Lincoln and Venice intersection to receive new name....

A rubbish fire burns under the 10 Freeway at Venice Boulevard Monday morning. Photo: Jef Scott (Facebook).
Venice Beach Health

Rubbish Fire at Venice Blvd Encampment

February 10, 2020

Read more
February 10, 2020

LAFD: no investigation into Monday morning fire The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) says that a rubbish fire broke out...

1305 Cabrillo Avenue in Venice which sold last month for $3.7 million. Photo: A.J. Khair real estate.
Venice Beach Health

$3.7 Million Abbot Kinney-Adjacent Home Tops Venice Single Family December Sales

January 30, 2020

Read more
January 30, 2020

Compiled by Murray Weisberg Stay up to date on the Venice real estate scene! Here are all the single-family home...
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Historical Venice Church to Become Mansion for Multi-Millionaire?

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020 2

Lawmakers deny an appeal intended to stop conversion of First Baptist Church of Venice By Sam Catanzaro A half-century-old church...
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

A Growing Homelessness Crisis Confronts Venice: A Look Back on 2019

December 31, 2019

Read more
December 31, 2019

If there was one topic that dominated the Venice news cycle in 2019, it was no doubt homelessness. From a...

Photo: Facebook (BernieSanders).
Venice Beach Health

Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Hold Venice Rally This Weekend

December 19, 2019

Read more
December 19, 2019

Saturday noon at Windward Circle By Sam Catanzaro Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will hold a rally this...

Shuttle transport those in need near Venice Beach to the West LA Armory winter shelter in 2015. Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Venice Beach Health

Venice Beach Pickup Point For City’s Winter Shelter as Storms Hit County

December 4, 2019

Read more
December 4, 2019

LA County winter shelters now open By Sam Catanzaro As a winter storm and overall colder temperatures hit Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

[mc4wp_form id="36302"]

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

Short Term Rental Cap Approved by City Council
"The city must curtail the ability of special interests – especially property developers - to give massive amounts of money to any committee controlled by a city elected official or even to respond to requests from politicians for donations to charitable organizations," writes Mark Ryavec in an op-ed. Photo: Getty Images.
Venice Beach Health

Op-Ed: A New Inspector General to Curb City Hall Corruption Doesn’t Go Far Enough

by Yo! Venice Contributor
July 17, 2020
0

By Mark Ryavec The unfolding prosecution of councilman Jose Huizar for felony corruption is just the tip of the iceberg...

Read more

POPULAR

Newsom Shuts Down Los Angeles Dining Rooms
"The city must curtail the ability of special interests – especially property developers - to give massive amounts of money to any committee controlled by a city elected official or even to respond to requests from politicians for donations to charitable organizations," writes Mark Ryavec in an op-ed. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured

Post Lockdown Realities Begin to Emerge

by Yo! Venice Contributor
July 11, 2020
1

By Tom Elias, Columnist Patio seating is more popular than ever at restaurants that reopened when governments relaxed precautions against...

Read more