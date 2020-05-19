Police Confirm Missing Venice Swimmer Shad Gaspard

Search for missing swimmer enters third day

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police have confirmed that a swimmer who went missing off of Venice Beach over the weekend is Shad Gaspard as lifeguards enter their third day of searching for the WWE star.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguards Division, around 3:41 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 lifeguards began a search for two swimmers, who had got caught in a rip current and had gone missing near 4200 Ocean Front Walk, south of the Venice Beach Pier.

Lifeguards were able to locate a 10-year-old boy who was evaluated and did not require transport to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

Lifeguards were unable to find the boy’s father, however, conducting line and subsurface searches with support from Baywatch Del Rey and Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed reports that the missing swimmer is former WWE star Shad Gaspard.

“Mr. Shad Gaspard was last seen by a Los Angeles County lifeguard on May 17, 2020, around 3:40 p.m., as he swam in the Pacific Ocean approximately 50 yards from Venice Beach in the county of Los Angeles. When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” the LAPD said in a press release.

The LAPD says the 39-year-old Gaspard has bald head, brown eyes, stands 6 feet 6 inches and weighs 270 pounds.

“He was last seen wearing black and gray shorts and has tattoos on his right shoulder and left chest,” the LAPD says.

Also on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau announced that it, along with LA County Lifeguards, continue to search for Gaspard for the third straight day.

On Monday, Siliana Gaspard, Shad’s wife, took to Instagram to thank the first responders involved.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” Siliana wrote. “Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad.”