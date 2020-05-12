May 13, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Ask Council Member Mike Bonin your neighborhood questions! Yo! Venice Show – May, 12, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.
* Ask Council Member Mike Bonin your neighborhood questions!
* The Venice sign turns blue.
All this and more on today’s show made possible by 72SOLDPRICE.COM

News, video
video

‘Zoomers to Boomers’ food delivery service for seniors!

May 12, 2020

May 12, 2020

Zoomers to Boomers is a food delivery service created by high school students to serve the members of our community...

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard. Photo: Facebook.
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Letter to Editor: What Does Surfing Have to do with Local Self-Governance?

May 11, 2020

May 11, 2020

Dear Editor: What does surfing have to do with local self governance? The Venice Neighborhood Council is comprised of twenty-one...
Health, News

Beaches Reopen

May 11, 2020

May 11, 2020

Los Angeles County’s four-phase reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County has reopened beaches, but slowly with restrictions in place...
News, politics

Ask Councilmember Mike Bonin a Question

May 7, 2020

May 7, 2020

Yo! Venice to sit down for interview with Councilmember Mike Bonin Next week Yo! Venice will sit down for a...
News

Some LA County Businesses, Trails Could Open Friday

May 6, 2020

May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County’s roadmap to reopening By Sam Catanzaro Los Angels County has outlined a roadmap to opening up businesses...
Edify TV, News, Venice Beach News, video

Video: Los Angeles Beaches Reopening?

May 6, 2020

May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County is expected to open beaches later this month, but with some restrictions. Learn more in this video...

Broadway Elementary School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LAUSD Announces Start Date for School Year

May 4, 2020

May 4, 2020

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update By Sam Catanzaro The Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has...

"So any future moves by Wiener or other lawmakers to mandate making California denser than it already is must be evaluated in the light of the series of frequent viral epidemics the world has seen over the last two decades," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Getty Images.
News, Venice Beach Opinion

Virus Proving How Disastrous SB 50 Could Have Been

May 4, 2020

May 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist As Californians shelter at home, eagerly awaiting the eventual reopening of myriad businesses and...

A stained-glass window (left) smashed by a vandal (right) as seen in a still from security footage. Photos: New Bethel Baptist Church.
News

Venice Pastor Says Church Was Target of Hate Crime

May 2, 2020

May 2, 2020

67-year-old church in Venice has stained-glass windows smashed By Sam Catanzaro A pastor of a predominantly African American church in...

A garbage truck on fire Friday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Trash Truck Catches Fire

May 1, 2020

May 1, 2020

Garbage truck goes up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An on-duty garbage truck recently caught fire on...

"As the crisis persisted and one emergency executive order followed another, often in fields only peripherally related to the virus, Newsom gradually lost the aura of transparency that created the early unity," writes Tom Elias. Photo: Facebook.
News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Newsom Loses Transparency, Unity It Brought

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Californians have shown with great clarity during the coronavirus pandemic that if they’re convinced something needs...

Venice beach prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
News, Venice Beach News

Newsom Says Only Orange County Beaches Will Close

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2020

Gov. calls OC beach crowds ‘distributing’ By Sam Catanzaro California Gov. Gavin Newsom will not close all beaches in California,...

Venice in the past, prior to beach closures. Photo: Getty Images.
News, Venice Beach News

Newsom Expected to Close All State Beaches

April 29, 2020

April 29, 2020

UPDATE: https://yovenice.com/2020/04/30/newsom-says-only-orange-county-beaches-will-close/ Memo sent to local law enforcement announcing closures By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom will close all...

Photo: Change.org.
News, Venice Beach News

Prohibiting Camping Next to Penmar Golf Course?

April 29, 2020

April 29, 2020

Petition circulating asks looks to change jurisdiction of walk path By Sam Catanzaro A petition circulating calls on the City...

VNC Land Use and Planning Committee Chair Alix Gucovsky is seen in a photo holding a red surfboard on April 19.
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Editorial: The Venice Neighborhood Council Does not Follow Rules so why Should We?

April 28, 2020

April 28, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro, Yo! Venice Editor To preface this article, I have been a surfer my entire life and think...

