LA County COVID-19 Count Could be Over 400,000

Photo: LA County.

Backlog of cases reported, antibody study suggests more cases

By Sam Catanzaro

LA County health officials confirmed nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and say that up to 400,000 additional residents have had the infection based on a new antibody study.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,491 new cases of COVID-19. 1,191 of these cases are from a backlog of tests received from one lab, and 293 are daily reported cases, according to Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

“Over the weekend we received a large backlog of test results from one lab and these were results that were conducted for tests between April 7 and April. This is a tremendous lag in data reporting to the Department of Public Health and we are working hard to make sure we don’t have backlogs moving forward,” Ferrer said.

There are now a total of 13,816 cases in LA County, including 40 in Venice.

Ferrer also 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among homeless individuals.

“The majority of the people experiencing homelessness who tested positive for COVID-19 are amongst those who are unsheltered. There are 12 people experiencing homelessness who were sheltered and now they are appropriately isolated and their closes contacts are quarantined,” Ferrer said.

According to Ferrer, the County determining Monday which additional staff and guests need testing and isolation at these shelters.

In addition, a study done in partnership with the University of Southern California and the LRW Group suggests infections from the COVID-19 are far more widespread – and the fatality rate much lower – in L.A. County than previously thought. 863 LA County adults were tested between April 10 and April 14 using serology testing. Based on results of the first round of testing, the research team estimates that approximately 4.1 percent of the county’s adult population has antibody to the virus. Adjusting this estimate for statistical margin of error implies about 2.8 percent to 5.6 percent of the county’s adult population has antibody to the virus- which translates to approximately 221,000 to 442,000 adults in the county who have had the infection.

“I think if there is a part of this that is hopeful for us is that the mortality rate now has dropped a lot. If you think the denominator now for the number of positive cases in LA County is 300,000 and it is not 12,000, then our mortality rate has dropped from 4.5 percent to more like .1 or .2 percent depending on which number you choose to use which I think does provide us with some hope that this disease while extraordinarily devastating and causes a lot of death – since that still is more death then you have from like influenza and more death happening in a much shorter period of time over a couple of months – it is not as high a rate of death as what we were looking at,” Ferrer said.

Related Posts
The Shore Hotel on Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Local Hotel Group Supporting Healthcare Workers

April 20, 2020

Read more
April 20, 2020

Shore Hotel, Ocean View Hotel and Santa Monica Motel offering Hero Rates for COVID-19 front line workers By Staff Writer...

A tent burns in Venice Sunday afternoon. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Tent Catches Fire at Venice Encampment

April 19, 2020

Read more
April 19, 2020

Los Angeles Fire Department puts out tent fire at 3rd and Rose By Sam Catanzaro On Sunday afternoon a tent...

Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks crews fill the Venice Beach Skate Park with sand Thursday morning. Photos: Shacked Magazine.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Skate Park

Venice Skate Park Filled With Sand

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020 2

Parks and Rec. putting a halt to skating By Sam Catanzaro City officials are filling the Venice Beach Skate Park...
Featured, News

Say Goodbye to SB 50, Hello to Wiener’s New SB 902

April 16, 2020

Read more
April 16, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Six weeks after Californians saw the legislative failure of SB 50, an attempt to...

Photo: Los Angeles County.
Featured, Health, News

For Third Day in a Row County Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Count

April 15, 2020

Read more
April 15, 2020

LA County Department of Public Health announces 55 additional COVID-19 deaths By Sam Catanzaro For the third day in a...

An empty Abbot Kinney Boulevard last month. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Featured, News

Opening Venice Streets for Pedestrians?

April 14, 2020

Read more
April 14, 2020 1

Councilmember Mike Bonin proposes more space on streets for residents to “walk, bike, run and play” By Sam Catanzaro Los...
Featured, News

Schools to Remain Closed Rest of Academic Year

April 13, 2020

Read more
April 13, 2020

Superintendent says grades will not be lowered By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school facilities will remain closed for the remainder...

St. Vincent Medical Center in central Los Angeles. Photo: Los Angeles County.
Featured, News

Stay at Home Order Extended Into May

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Over 8,000 cases countywide By Sam Catanzaro Over 30 Venice residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as...
Featured, News

Costco Offering Priority for First Responders

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Police, firefighters, EMTs given priority warehouse access By Sam Catanzaro Costco has announced that first responders will be given priority...

The Ellison Apartments in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

City Seeks Injunction to Prevent Venice Apartment From Being Used as Hotel

April 9, 2020

Read more
April 9, 2020

Ellison Apartments under fire from city By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles has directed the Los Angeles City...

Penmar Recreation Center. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Los Angeles Parks to Close Easter

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Over COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for Easter...
Featured, News, Scooters

Bird Fires Over 400 Employees in Single Video Call

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020 1

Westside-based scooter company lays off over 400 employees in a single video conference By Sam Catanzaro Bird recently laid off...

COVID-19 rates on the Westside as of April 6. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

County Health Officials Urge Residents to Skip Grocery Store

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether” By Sam Catanzaro...

Footage showing a rubbish fire burning in Venice Sunday night. Photos: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Rubbish Fire Breaks Out in Venice Alley

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

Squatters Involved? By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) put out a rubbish fire last night in Venice...

The Venice Beach Farmes Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Farmers Market Back On

April 2, 2020

Read more
April 2, 2020

New measures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19 By Kerry Slater No samples, no touching! The Venice Beach Farmers...

