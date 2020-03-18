Los Angeles Issuing Microloans to Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Additional cases confirmed in Venice

By Sam Catanzaro

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, including additional Venice cases, local officials have put forward measures to support small businesses impacted by the outbreak.

On Wednesday, March 18 the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 190, including four in Venice.

In addition, Public Health has confirmed four cases in Beverly Hills, three in Santa Monica, two in Culver City, two in Brentwood, one in Mar Vista and one in West Los Angeles.

“We will see an increase in positive cases today, tomorrow and for the coming weeks, but that doesn’t mean our actions to slow the spread of the virus are not working. The measures we are taking in LA County will help flatten the curve,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

In light of the sweeping impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the small business community, the City of Los Angeles has responded by establishing a Small Business Emergency Microloan Program. Businesses that meet the criteria can apply for loans between $5,000 and $20,000.

According to the City, these loans are for microenterprises in the City of LA that are low-income or will retain low-income jobs and small businesses in the City of LA that will retain low-income jobs. Businesses must show that historical profits were sufficient to service the requested debt and have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

To learn more, visit ewddlacity.com/index.php/microloan-program