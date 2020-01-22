January 23, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Venice-Area This Week

An LAPD DUI checkpoint in December. Photo: Facebook/Blake Chow.

DUI and license checkpoint Thursday, Friday and Saturday night

By Chad Winthrop

A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to a Venice-area intersection over the course of this upcoming weekend.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has announced that it will hold DUI/Driver License checkpoint and DUI saturation patrols in the upcoming days aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road.

DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols are done in locations with a higher frequency of DUI-related collisions and arrests. During the checkpoints, officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

According to the LAPD, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 7 P.M. to Friday, January 24, 2020, 12:30 A.M. and Friday, January 24, 2020, 6 P.M. to Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11 P.M. the LAPD will hold a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard at Maxella Avenue.

In 2017, 1,120 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes on California roads. Last year, the LAPD investigated 1,937 DUI related traffic collisions which have claimed 13 lives and seriously injured 59 community members.

The LAPD reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

Tags: , , , in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Troubled Waters?

January 22, 2020

Read more
January 22, 2020

What exactly is “an intended attack” (Search for Homeless Shelter Bomb Threat Motive Continues, January 17, 2020)? Failing to wait...

The 300 block of Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Witness Says She Saw Rape of ‘Passed-Out’ Homeless Woman in Venice

January 21, 2020

Read more
January 21, 2020

Witness films incident near Lincoln and Rose Friday evening By Sam Catanzaro Two people filmed having sex near a Venice...

Police and paramedics at the scene of an officer-involved shooting (left). A bicycle part the LAPD says an officer mistook for a gun before fatally shooting a man last weekend (right). Photos: Citizen App/LAPD.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Say Homeless Man Fatally Shot Last Week Had ‘Bicycle Part’, Not Gun

January 21, 2020

Read more
January 21, 2020

LAPD officer-involved shooting under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police say a homeless man fatally shot near the Los Angeles-Culver City...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, Venice Beach News

Big Name Food Group Taking Over Windward Farms

January 20, 2020

Read more
January 20, 2020 1

Reopening set for later this year By Kerry Slater A major Venice-based restaurant group has confirmed its acquisition of Windward...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day at These Local Events

January 19, 2020

Read more
January 19, 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday with numerous events planned throughout Los Angeles honoring Martin Luther King...
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Historical Venice Church to Become Mansion for Multi-Millionaire?

January 17, 2020

Read more
January 17, 2020

Lawmakers deny an appeal intended to stop conversion of First Baptist Church of Venice By Sam Catanzaro A half-century-old church...

The vacant lot the development will occupy. Photo: Google Street View.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Empty Lot to Become 50 Units of Affordable Housing

January 16, 2020

Read more
January 16, 2020

Groundbreaking for Vista Ballona By Sam Catanzaro A vacant lot in Mar Vista will soon contain 50 units of affordable...

Evan McLaurin-Nelson. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Homeless Man Attempts to Kidnap Girl on Venice Beach

January 15, 2020

Read more
January 15, 2020 1

Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division detectives are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a young child in Venice Beach. On...

2219 Marian Place. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Fire Extinguished at Vacant Venice House

January 14, 2020

Read more
January 14, 2020

Fire put out quickly Monday night By Sam Catanzaro A rubbish fire that broke out Monday night in a rubbish...
Edify TV, Venice Beach News

Homeless man suspect in kidnapping: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – January, 13, 2020

January 13, 2020

Read more
January 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Homeless man suspect in kidnapping.* Aura Reading Workshop.All this...

A man has pleaded no contest to a 2018 shooting outside Surfside Bar and Grill in Venice. Photo: Venice Paparazzi.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Homeless Man Faces 22 Years in Prison for Shooting at Venice Bar

January 13, 2020

Read more
January 13, 2020

Robert Leo Mewhorter pleads no contest to 2018 Surfside shooting By Sam Catanzaro A 48-year-old man has pleaded no contest...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Parking Changes

January 10, 2020

Read more
January 10, 2020

Big parking changes are coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Find out what to expect in this video made possible by Fazio...

Footage from the Citizen App showing police activity in Venice Thursday evening during a false bomb threat. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Continue to Search for Motive in Venice Homeless Shelter Bomb Threat

January 10, 2020

Read more
January 10, 2020 1

Bomb threat at under-construction bridge housing facility under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police continue to investigate several explosive-like devices that...

Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach Development, Venice Beach News

Bill to Override Local Zoning for Housing Development Before Lawmakers Again

January 8, 2020

Read more
January 8, 2020

California Senate Bill 50 is back By Sam Catanzaro A controversial bill that would tie the hands of local lawmakers...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Doma Kitchen Latest Restaurant to Bite the Dust

January 7, 2020

Read more
January 7, 2020

Eastern-European restaurant closes doors By Kerry Slater Eastern-European inspired restaurant Doma Kitchen in Marina del Rey has closed, the latest...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas!

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR