January 18, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Historical Venice Church to Become Mansion for Multi-Millionaire?

Lawmakers deny an appeal intended to stop conversion of First Baptist Church of Venice

By Sam Catanzaro

A half-century-old church in Venice with deep historical ties to the area’s African American community may soon become a mansion for a billionaire’s family.

The church is the First Baptist Church of Venice, now owned by Jay Penske, the son of automotive billionaire Roger Penske. Jay and his wife Elaine want the City of Los Angeles to approve an exemption allowing them to change the use of the mid-century church into an 11,860 square-foot single-family home with a rooftop deck. Jay and Elaine, whose net worth is around $800 million, say they want to raise their children in Venice. In 2015 they bought the church for $6.3 million from First Baptist Church of Venice Bishop Horace Allen after the congregation voted 41-9 in favor of selling the church, a sale that a judge later ruled was fraudulent.

On Tuesday, January 14 the Los Angeles City Council Planning and Land Use Management Committee (Planning Committee) unanimously denied an appeal intended to overturn a West LA planning commission decision allowing for the conversion of First Baptist into a single-family residence.

First Baptist Church of Venice in 1911 before the church was on Westminster.

The appeal, filed by Venice resident and activist Mike Bravo, argued that the First Baptist Church of Venice, founded in 1910, is a historical resource and its conversion into a single-family home would degrade the character of the surrounding Oakwood neighborhood.

“The Oakwood Planning District is significant as a rare example of an early-20th century African-American enclave in Venice,” reads the appeal. “The First Baptist Church was the place that helped represent, unify and strengthen the community throughout the years, from the early 1900s when the first African Americans came to work in Venice and had to cling together, to barter their services, worship together and survive. With First Baptist Church as their rock, the African American people survived through the hardships and aftermath of wars, the great depression, and the daunting years of civil, economic and infrastructure neglect by the City of Los Angeles.”

In 2000, Los Angeles City Council designated the corner of Westminster Avenue and 7th Avenue where the church stands as a permanent ceremonial location and created Bishop E.L. Holmes Square named after the longtime pastor of the First Baptist Church of Venice. In 2018, however, Los Angeles’ Cultural Heritage Commission found the church did not meet the conditions to become a historical landmark, a major setback for activists trying to save the building.

A sketch of the Penske family’s plan for the church.

Under terms that the Penske family agreed to, the facade and aesthetic of the church must be retained. Councilmember Mike Bonin, a member of the Planning Committee who voted to deny the appeal, said in a Facebook post that this agreement achieves many of the same results as a landmark status.

“Our Planning Committee approved a plan requiring the new owners of the former First Baptist Church of Venice — which did not receive official landmark designation from the commission — to preserve the facade and aesthetic, achieving many of the goals of landmark designation,” Bonin said.

The post, however, has prompted a backlash in the comments section from some Facebook users.

“Just to be clear, the billionaire kid gets to tear down the community church and build his oversized McMansion, but he has to keep the church facade…and you think you’ve accomplished something for the community?” wrote a Facebook user named Steve in a comment.

Supporters of the church say that preserving the facade and aesthetic of the church is not enough to honor the building’s legacy, wanting the church to function as a community space instead of a private residence.

“This church should be gifted back to the community that it was stolen in the form of reparations,” wrote Laddie Williams from the organization Venice Lives in a letter to City Council. “This church should be respected by the City of Los Angeles and restored to its integral beauty and be used once again to gather together in worship in all denominations, house families, feed families, educate children, give people hope that is so desperately needed in our city.”

“This church should be respected by the City of Los Angeles and restored to its integral beauty and be used once again to gather together in worship in all denominations, house families, feed families, educate children, give people hope that is so desperately needed in our city.”

Laddie Williams, Save Venice

While there has been no survey or polling to determine if the public at large supports the Penske’s family attempt to redevelop the church, according to a West Los Angeles Planning Commission report, 20 out of 21 emails and letters received regarding the project were in opposition.

“Approximately 21 emails were submitted by members of the community, of which 20 letters voiced opposition to the project and one letter was in support. Several phone calls were received, from members of the previous congregation of the First Baptist Church, in opposition to the proposed change of use,” reads the report.

Yo! Venice has reached out to the law firm representing the property owner of the church for a statement but they could not immediately be reached for comment.

in Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
The vacant lot the development will occupy. Photo: Google Street View.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Empty Lot to Become 50 Units of Affordable Housing

January 16, 2020

Read more
January 16, 2020

Groundbreaking for Vista Ballona By Sam Catanzaro A vacant lot in Mar Vista will soon contain 50 units of affordable...

Evan McLaurin-Nelson. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Homeless Man Attempts to Kidnap Girl on Venice Beach

January 15, 2020

Read more
January 15, 2020

Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division detectives are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a young child in Venice Beach. On...

2219 Marian Place. Photo: Google.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Fire Extinguished at Vacant Venice House

January 14, 2020

Read more
January 14, 2020

Fire put out quickly Monday night By Sam Catanzaro A rubbish fire that broke out Monday night in a rubbish...
Edify TV, Venice Beach News

Homeless man suspect in kidnapping: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – January, 13, 2020

January 13, 2020

Read more
January 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Homeless man suspect in kidnapping.* Aura Reading Workshop.All this...

A man has pleaded no contest to a 2018 shooting outside Surfside Bar and Grill in Venice. Photo: Venice Paparazzi.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Homeless Man Faces 22 Years in Prison for Shooting at Venice Bar

January 13, 2020

Read more
January 13, 2020

Robert Leo Mewhorter pleads no contest to 2018 Surfside shooting By Sam Catanzaro A 48-year-old man has pleaded no contest...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Parking Changes

January 10, 2020

Read more
January 10, 2020

Big parking changes are coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Find out what to expect in this video made possible by Fazio...

Footage from the Citizen App showing police activity in Venice Thursday evening during a false bomb threat. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Police Continue to Search for Motive in Venice Homeless Shelter Bomb Threat

January 10, 2020

Read more
January 10, 2020

Bomb threat at under-construction bridge housing facility under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police continue to investigate several explosive-like devices that...

Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, Venice Beach Development, Venice Beach News

Bill to Override Local Zoning for Housing Development Before Lawmakers Again

January 8, 2020

Read more
January 8, 2020

California Senate Bill 50 is back By Sam Catanzaro A controversial bill that would tie the hands of local lawmakers...
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Doma Kitchen Latest Restaurant to Bite the Dust

January 7, 2020

Read more
January 7, 2020

Eastern-European restaurant closes doors By Kerry Slater Eastern-European inspired restaurant Doma Kitchen in Marina del Rey has closed, the latest...

John Baldessari in 2009. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Featured, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News

Venice’s John Baldessari, Conceptual Art Icon, Passes Away

January 6, 2020

Read more
January 6, 2020

One of America’s most influential conceptual artist, loved for his sense of humor, dies at 88 By Sam Catanzaro Longtime...
Edify TV, Venice Beach News

Bomb threat at future site of bridge housing: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – January, 6, 2020

January 6, 2020

Read more
January 6, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  Future Bridge housing site threatened by bomb Learn to...

Footage from the Citizen App showing police activity in Venice Thursday evening amidst a bomb threat. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Update: Bomb Threat at Future Bridge Housing Shelter Rattles Venice

January 3, 2020

Read more
January 3, 2020

Updated 10:51 a.m. January 3. Suspicious devices found Thursday evening By Sam Catanzaro Three suspicious devices were found Thursday evening...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Windward Farms closes: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – January, 3, 2020

January 3, 2020

Read more
January 3, 2020

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – January, 3, 2020 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...

The membrane structure that will house homeless veterans at the West LA VA Campus. Photo: LA Dept. of Engineering/Facebook.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Housing for Homeless Veterans in Brentwood Nears Completion

January 2, 2020

Read more
January 2, 2020 2

Membrane tent goes vertical at West LA VA campus By Sam Catanzaro A membrane structure that will house up to...
Featured, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

A Growing Homelessness Crisis Confronts Venice: A Look Back on 2019

December 31, 2019

Read more
December 31, 2019

If there was one topic that dominated the Venice news cycle in 2019, it was no doubt homelessness. From a...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR