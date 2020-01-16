January 18, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Empty Lot to Become 50 Units of Affordable Housing

The vacant lot the development will occupy. Photo: Google Street View.

Groundbreaking for Vista Ballona

By Sam Catanzaro

A vacant lot in Mar Vista will soon contain 50 units of affordable housing, Community Corporation Santa Monica’s (Community Corp) first development outside of Santa Monica as part of its broader plans to expand throughout the Westside.

The development, dubbed Vista Ballona, will occupy a vacant lot at 3960 Grand View Boulevard in Mar Vista. Plans call for a six-story building featuring 50 one and two-bedroom units. The apartments will be priced for low-income tenants making between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income with 12 units reserved for individuals with developmental disabilities. FSY Architecture is the project designer.

“We are thrilled to begin our partnership with the City of Los Angeles and contribute solutions that help to address the current affordability crisis in our region. Vista Ballona will be an important addition to Mar Vista’s sorely needed affordable housing stock, making the westside a more inclusive and vibrant place for everyone to live,” said Tara Barauskas, Executive Director of Community Corp.

Westside Regional Center will join with Brilliant Corners to provide case management and supportive services for Vista Ballona tenants. Brilliant Corners has contributed $2 million towards the project, alongside a $3.9 billion loan from the City of Los Angeles and low-income tax credits subsidizing the development.

A rendering of Vista Ballona. Photo: FSY Architects.

According to Community Corp, Vista Ballona will be built to obtain LEED Platinium Certification, something Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin applauded

“Two things this project is doing, working to fight two crises, two matters of life and death—climate change and affordable housing. I’m so excited to see a project like this so committed to sustainability,” Bonin said at the groundbreaking, alongside other community leaders and elected officials including Amy Anderson, Housing Deputy for Mayor Eric Garcetti and Santa Monica Planning Commission Chair Leslie Lambert.

According to Bonin, construction is expected to be done by the end of next year.

