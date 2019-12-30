December 31, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Power Outage Continues for Venice

Photo: LADWP/Facebook

Nearly 3,000 residents lose power overnight

By Sam Catanzaro

A power outage that began Sunday night continues to impact over 300 Venice residents Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), the outage occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday night, impacting 2,900 Venice and Marina Del Rey customers. Officials originally estimated power would be restored at 1:30 a.m. but that deadline was extended to 8 a.m.

As of 11:40 a.m. Monday, 316 Venice residents remain without power. LADWP says 12:30 p.m. is the new estimated time for power restoration.

According to the LADWP, the source of the outage is unclear

