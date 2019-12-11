December 12, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: 2019 Venice Holiday Sign Lighting!

Check out this year’s Venice Sign Holiday lighting! An annual tradition put on by Venice Chamber of Commerce and local businesses! We checked out the scene and talked with some locals about why this event is so special! Check it out!

in Edify TV, Featured
Related Posts
Destiny Carlos, who was last seen in mid-October, possibly headed to Venice. Photo: LAPD.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Woman Missing Since October Was Possibly Headed to Venice, Investigators Say

December 10, 2019

Read more
December 10, 2019

Destiny Carlos last seen October 11, possibly headed to Venice By Sam Catanzaro A 26-year-old woman who has been missing...
Edify TV

Edify TV: A little “Beleaf” goes a long way!

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019

Newly launched “Beleaflets” are creating a bridge out of homelessness for those in-need, reporter Juliet Lemar chats with director and...
Edify TV

Does The Constitution give people experiencing homelessness a right to sleep on the sidewalk?: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December, 9, 2019

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.  *Does The Constitution give people experiencing homelessness a right...

The membrane structure that will house adults at the Venice bridge housing center. Photos: Councilmember Mike Bonin/Facebook.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Structure Installation Begins at Bridge Housing Site

December 9, 2019

Read more
December 9, 2019

Trailers, membrane structure on site By Sam Catanzaro Installation of trailers and a membrane structure have begun at the bridge...
Edify TV

Edify TV: The Road To Carnegie Hall

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

5th grader Luna Kup is on her way to Carnegie Hall to sing opera, this multi talented young lady shares...
Edify TV

New office complex development might be coming to Marina Del Rey: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December, 6, 2019

December 6, 2019

Read more
December 6, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* New office complex development might be coming to Marina...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Venice Holiday Sign Lighting This Weekend

December 5, 2019

Read more
December 5, 2019

Venice sign to light up red and green By Staff Writer The stars will be out tonight in Venice! Kick-off...

A storm drain by Rose Avenue on Venice Beach flowing into the ocean following heavy rainfall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Water Quality Advisory In Effect

December 5, 2019

Read more
December 5, 2019

Major rainfall leads to increase levels of bacteria in ocean By Sam Catanzaro Following major rainfall this week, Los Angeles...

“So as winter approaches, there is no significant relief in sight for the homeless, despite all the state tax dollars being spent and a new state law exempting proposed developments to house the homeless from environmental reviews until 2025,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion

Can Money, New Dwellings Stem Homelessness?

December 5, 2019

Read more
December 5, 2019

By Tom Elias Californians are about to find out whether money and new apartment-style dwellings can do much about the...
Edify TV

Flashing Lights Added to Pacific Avenue: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December, 2, 2019

December 2, 2019

Read more
December 2, 2019

All your local news, events and happenings in just under 5 minutes. Parking and safety improvements added in Venice Venice...

Rip City Skates on Santa Monica Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Dogtown Relic Rip City Skates to be Demolished

December 2, 2019

Read more
December 2, 2019

Santa Monica skate shop looking for new location By Sam Catanzaro Rip City Skates opened its doors in 1978 in...
Edify TV, Featured

Desalination plant coming to El Segundo? Townhouse turns 104: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 29, 2019

November 29, 2019

Read more
November 29, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – November, 29, 2019 – All your local news, events and happenings in under 5...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Statue of Homeless Man Confronts Passersby

November 29, 2019

Read more
November 29, 2019

“In The Image” by Ed Massey on display at former Savings and Loans building By Sam Catanzaro A seven-foot-tall sculpture...

Guy Camilleri going out for a surf near Ocean Park in Santa Monica. Photo: Spinning Wheel Productions.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Thanksgiving in Venice

November 27, 2019

Read more
November 27, 2019

By Guy Camilleri A week before my favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, a sense of anxiety fills me. I’m torn between two...

Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin (Facebook).
Featured, Venice Beach News

‘People will die’: City Opens Emergency Homeless Shelters During Thanksgiving Storm

November 27, 2019

Read more
November 27, 2019

1-2 inches of rain expected By Sam Catanzaro As a cold winter storm drops rain on Los Angeles, the county...

