Check out this year’s Venice Sign Holiday lighting! An annual tradition put on by Venice Chamber of Commerce and local businesses! We checked out the scene and talked with some locals about why this event is so special! Check it out!
Edify TV: 2019 Venice Holiday Sign Lighting!
“So as winter approaches, there is no significant relief in sight for the homeless, despite all the state tax dollars being spent and a new state law exempting proposed developments to house the homeless from environmental reviews until 2025,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column.