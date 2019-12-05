Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Tonight

Venice sign to light up red and green

By Staff Writer

The stars will be out tonight in Venice!

Kick-off the holiday season in Venice at the Eighth Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting this evening and witness the Venice Sign on Windward Avenue and Pacific Avenue change from white to red and green.

The festivities will start at 6:15 p.m and the sign lighting will begin at 8:00 p.m. Head to Windward Avenue east of Pacific Avenue to join the fun!

The event, hosted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce and Councilmember Mike Bonin, will feature local merchants and live music and exhibits. To facilitate the festivities, the City of Los Angeles will close Windward Avenue east of Pacific Avenue during the event.

Get there as early as you can to score free hot chocolate and warm cider from local businesses.

Bring the whole family! Venice Paparazzi will be on hand snapping pics, including a photo booth and pictures with Santa.

In addition, for the fifth year, the Venice Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Art Crawl are teaming up to put on a “My Venice” Holiday Poster Contest for all local public school children. Participants illustrate what the holiday season signifies to them and a winner will be chosen from each grade level.