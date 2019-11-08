November 8, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

City Officials, Airbnb Come to Agreement for Home-Sharing Compliance

An Airbnb listing in Venice, one of the hotspots for short-term rental activity in Los Angeles. Photo: Airbnb.

Enforcing new regulations that went into effect Nov. 1

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles City Council has approved an agreement with Airbnb that will pave the way for a compliance system to help enforce the City’s home-sharing ordinance which went in effect November 1.

Under the terms of the agreement, Airbnb is the first short-term rental platform to commit to working with the City to develop an online system that will streamline the registration process for hosts, promote compliance, and automate enforcement.

“This is an important milestone and we believe this new system will serve as a model for other cities looking to leverage technology and partner with Airbnb to legitimize home sharing. We look forward to working alongside city staff in the coming months to develop, build, and launch our most advanced compliance system to date.”

Once implemented, the registration system will enable Airbnb and the City of Los Angeles to verify a listing’s registration status.

According to Airbnb, 1.8 million guests used the platform in 2018.

The regulations, passed by the Los Angeles City Council last December set a 120 night limit on STR activity, bans rent-controlled units from being rented out and allowing hosts to only rent out their primary residence.

The regulations define “primary residences” as places where hosts live for at least six months out of the year. By allowing STR activity only in primary residences, City Council hopes to crack down on “super hosts” who operate multiple home-sharing properties throughout the city. In addition, the rules passed by City Council prohibit hosts from renting out more than one STR unit at a time within the City of Los Angeles.

On top of the primary residence requirement, these rules also set a 120-night annual cap on STR activity in the city. Hosts, can, however, request an exemption from the City to operate beyond this cap for an $850 fee, if they have had received no citations in the past three years. Hosts who have received a citation can pay an $8,500 fee to have their case reviewed to operate beyond the cap.

Tags: , , , , , in Featured, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Sonia Vissani-Lesko (left), Chefs for Seniors West Los Angeles franchise owner. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Fresh Meals for the Elderly With Chefs for Seniors

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

By Keldine Hull Chefs for Seniors offers a unique and tailored dining experience for senior citizens in the comfort of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Farmers Market Squashes

November 7, 2019

Read more
November 7, 2019

Reporter Jacki Karsh heads down to the Santa Monica Farmers Market to hear all about what to do with Autumn...

Interceptor 002 in Klang river, Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Restoring Ballona Creek With Autonomous System

November 6, 2019

Read more
November 6, 2019

LA County and The Ocean Cleanup to announce new innovative tech to clean Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Chair of...
Featured, Health, Venice Beach News

Lily the Pink – Helping Women Look Their Best

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Sandy Allbright’s permanent makeup studio in Brentwood  By Staff Writer For women who want to look their best all the...

A homeless person's belongings next to LADOT Lot 731 where city officials are considering building affordable housing amid a homelessness crisis. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, Venice Beach News

City Considering Replacing Venice Beach Parking Lot With Affordable Housing

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Venice Neighborhood Council says more, not less, parking is needed By Sam Catanzaro With the county in the midst of...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Dog-O-Ween

November 5, 2019

Read more
November 5, 2019

Venice Dog-O-Ween was Sunday, November 3rd. Dogs and their owners walked the red carpet to show off the best Halloween...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

New live/work development is coming to Marina Del Rey, Venice beach Dog-O-Ween red carpet event: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 4, 2019

November 4, 2019

Read more
November 4, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 4, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* New...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 1, 2019: Getty Fire Update

November 1, 2019

Read more
November 1, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show November 1, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire, which as of Friday morning has...

LA County Homeless Deaths and Mortality Rates, 2013-2018. Photo: LA County Public Health.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Homeless Deaths Doubled Countywide

November 1, 2019

Read more
November 1, 2019

LA County Public Health releases report on fatalities among homeless population  By Sam Catanzaro Over the past five years, the...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Heal the Bay Aquarium Halloween Bash

October 31, 2019

Read more
October 31, 2019

Relive the fishy spooks. Recently Heal the Bay and the Santa Monica Bay Aquarium hosted Fishy Fest for Halloween and...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Marina Spooktacular 2019

October 31, 2019

Read more
October 31, 2019

Over the weekend kids braved the Marina del Spooktacular, a two-day festival put on by LA County offering scares for...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Animals Evacuated From Getty Fire

October 29, 2019

Read more
October 29, 2019

The West Los Angeles Animal Care Center is helping house and care for animals displaced by the Getty Fire. Learn...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Halloween Safety

October 28, 2019

Read more
October 28, 2019

Stay safe and have a happy Halloween! Make sure your kids’ costumes have reflective tape or add glowsticks to make...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 28, 2019: Getty Fire Coverage

October 28, 2019

Read more
October 28, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 28, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire that has forced mandatory evacuation orders...
Featured, Venice Beach News

The Practice: How Cool is That?!

October 27, 2019

Read more
October 27, 2019

By Guy Camilleri The journey of an actor (human being) is a solo-journey. This journey (the practice) is something that...

Newsletter

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in Venice Beach and the surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR