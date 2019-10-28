October 29, 2019 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Venice Halloween Safety

Stay safe and have a happy Halloween! Make sure your kids’ costumes have reflective tape or add glowsticks to make them more visible to drivers. Learn more tips in this video made possible by CASA of Los Angeles – Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Edify TV: Animals Evacuated From Getty Fire

October 29, 2019

The West Los Angeles Animal Care Center is helping house and care for animals displaced by the Getty Fire. Learn...
Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 28, 2019: Getty Fire Coverage

October 28, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 28, 2019 – special coverage of the #GettyFire that has forced mandatory evacuation orders...
The Practice: How Cool is That?!

October 27, 2019

By Guy Camilleri The journey of an actor (human being) is a solo-journey. This journey (the practice) is something that...
Oil found under the Oxford Triangle? Roosterfish’s Halloween bash: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 25, 2019

October 25, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 25, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* Oil...

Travis Lett. Photo: Facebook (Mexico Feeds Me).
Gjelina, Gjusta Chef Travis Lett May Leave Restaurant Group

October 23, 2019

Differences in priorities and direction behind potential split By Kerry Slater The Los Angeles Times is reporting that according to...
Venice veteran, senior homeless population increasing, Canal Club’s Noche De Los Muertos: Yo! Venice This Week October 21, 2019

October 22, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week October 21, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes!* Venice veteran,...

The Venice Canals in 1984's "Nightmare on Elm Street". Photo: Courtesy.
Horror Movies Filmed in Venice

October 22, 2019

By Keldine Hull From the early days of the Doors to the birth of the Z-Boys, Venice has been the...
Marina Spooktacular returns, Soulfull Cacao Ceremony & Concert: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 18, 2019

October 19, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show October 18, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes*...

2467 Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Photo: Google.
40 Units of Permanent Supportive Housing on Lincoln Boulevard?

October 15, 2019

Venice Community Housing submits proposal to LA City Planning By Sam Catanzaro An auto repair shop on Lincoln Boulevard in...
Edify TV: Westside Measles Exposure

October 15, 2019

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced that a person with measles visited several Westside businesses this...

The Los Angeles County coroner's office have identified a man whose body was found on Venice Beach last week. Photo: Melanie Camp.
Man Who Died on Venice Beach Last Week Identified

October 15, 2019

Cause of Timothy Hutson’s death still unknown By Sam Catanzaro Over the weekend investigators identified a man whose body was...
Body found on Venice beach, Building affordable housing too expensive? House homeless in already built units and temporary shelters? Yo! Venice This Week October 14, 2019

October 14, 2019

Yo! Venice This Week October 14, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Body found...
Prince vs. Bowie silent disco on the Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival: Yo! Venice Westside Local – Oct. 11 2019

October 11, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local – Oct. 11th 2019 – all your local events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Prince...

“So why not earmark some of the state’s current $21 billion budget surplus for building new housing where land is cheap, fees low and regulations minimal? That would be the Central Valley and some desert areas of Southern California,” writes Tom Elias in his latest California Focus column.
Column: Can Lawmaking Really Fix the Housing Problem?

October 11, 2019

By Tom Elias There were smiles all around and a lot of back-slapping the other day, when Gov. Gavin Newsom...

Photo: Tomás Del Coro.
Body Found on Venice Beach

October 9, 2019

Body found Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a body that was found...

